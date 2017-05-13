Committed recruit says Wisconsin pulled offer because of tweet about other offer

The recruitment of three-star quarterback Ben Bryant abruptly opened on Friday, and he says it was because of a tweet.

Bryant committed to Wisconsin back in December, but he announced via Twitter on Thursday that he received a scholarship offer from Georgia. Recruits, even if committed to another program, go public with scholarship offers all the time, so it seemed like par for the course — but not for Wisconsin, apparently.

Humbled to receive an offer from The University of Georgia pic.twitter.com/o1wK07XVaZ — Ben Bryant (@benbryant_7) May 12, 2017





Bryant told multiple outlets Friday that Wisconsin would no longer honor his scholarship offer in its 2018 recruiting class.

“I got a call this morning from Wisconsin saying that there’s no longer a spot for me there because I posted that I got another offer,” Bryant told Scout.com. “Very disappointed.”

That seems pretty harsh. Sure, coaches may not like when committed recruits receive attention from other programs, but it’s not like he went on a visit to UGA. He just posted about the offer, like almost every other recruit does.

And even after receiving the offer from Georgia, Bryant’s third along with Wisconsin and Central Michigan, the LaGrange, Illinois, product still planned to honor his commitment to the Badgers.

"I am still committed to the Badgers," Bryant told @Badger_Blitz — Jon McNamara (@McNamaraRivals) May 12, 2017





Wisconsin evidently had other ideas.

The Badgers landed a commitment from another 2018 quarterback, Chase Wolf, a three-star recruit from Cincinnati, just last week. Maybe UW only wanted one quarterback in this class, or maybe the coaches felt like Bryant was not solid in his commitment.

There are still many months until prospects can sign, so Bryant will have chances throughout the summer to earn additional offers. Still, there had to be a better way for this to go down, right?

