Come on, really? One Spurs fan files lawsuit to keep Warriors from coming to San Antonio

Well, it is more defense then some Spurs played in Game 2.

The Golden State Warriors are about to hop on a plane and head to San Antonio for Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals. The Warriors are up 2-0 in the series, and unless Kawhi Leonard can find the sort of miracle healing usually reserved for scam artist televangelists, it’s hard to see how the Spurs come back in this series.

So a San Antonio fan/business owner filed a lawsuit, seeking a restraining order to keep Zaza Pachulia — the man who injured Leonard’s foot — and the Warriors out of town. From KSAT in San Antonio (hat tip to CBS’s Eye on Basketball).

The suit claims the injury to Kawhi Leonard has had an impact on the fans, community, season-ticket holders and those whose businesses promote the Silver and Black. “All we are asking from the court is that this type of behavior, that can and does cause serious injury to our team and those that love it, not be allowed in San Antonio,” Alfonso Kennard, Jr., lead attorney, said.

A proud moment for that attorney, this is almost like arguing before the Supreme Court.

The Leonard injury feels like it robbed us of a good series, one that would have challenged the Warriors if not knocked them off. We’ll never really know, we only got to see Leonard on the court for 24 minutes (and while the Spurs dominated those minutes, we don’t know what the series would have been like, other than closer).

But this is frivolous. Notice I didn’t mention the name of the publicity seeker who filed this suit, that’s on purpose. There’s enough real work for the overtaxed courts in this nation to deal with without this crap.