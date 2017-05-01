Colts sign undrafted rookie Trey Griffey, son of Ken Griffey Jr.

Trey Griffey is listed at 6-foot-3, 192 pounds, almost the exact measurables as his father. But where Ken Griffey Jr. used that long frame to become one of the greatest outfielders in Major League Baseball history, his son is hoping to use it to become an NFL receiver.

On Sunday, the Indianapolis Colts signed Trey Griffey as an undrafted rookie, giving the former University of Arizona player a chance to continue pursuing his dream – despite his famous father’s heroics on the baseball field, Griffey hasn’t played baseball in years.

As a senior last fall, Griffey had 23 catches for 382 yards and two touchdown in 10 games and was an honorable mention All-Pac-12 selection.

The Colts did not select a receiver among the eight picks they made during the draft, opting to focus almost exclusively on the defensive side of the ball.

Ken Griffey Jr. was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame last year.