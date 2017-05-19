Colts sign Tarell Basham to wrap up draft class

The Colts have signed all of their draft picks.

The team wrapped things up on Friday with the announcement that they have agreed to terms with linebacker Tarell Basham. Basham was a third-round pick and one of eight players that Indy added to the roster during last month’s draft.

It’s no secret what appealed to the Colts when they took a look at Basham’s work at Ohio University. He had 29.5 sacks over the course of his career at the MAC school and 11.5 last season, which should earn him a long look on a defense that needs to step up their pass rush

The Colts brought in Jabaal Sheard, Barkevious Mingo and John Simon in free agency as new General Manager Chris Ballard overhauled the outside linebacker group. Basham adds to that new look and, if all goes well, should be a foundation piece for the upgraded defense the Colts want to build.