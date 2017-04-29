Colts get an orangutan to announce their Day 3 draft picks

Some NFL draftees get to walk across the stage as flash bulbs pop, grab a hat of their new team and bro hug commissioner Roger Goodell. Other players get their selection announced by an orangutan.

The NFL has to spruce up the third day of the draft, so it has some picks announced in fun ways. The governor of Nevada announced one of the Oakland Raiders’ picks at the “Welcome to Las Vegas” sign. One of the Houston Texans’ picks was introduced by an astronaut in space. But nothing beats how the Indianapolis Colts made their picks.

To announce the Colts’ fourth-round picks, defensive end Hassan Ridgeway and Colts vice chair/owner Kalen Jackson stood at a podium at the Indianapolis Zoo and pitched it to Rocky the orangutan. Rocky would touch a screen in his cage, revealing the pick, and get a snack. The Colts’ day-three picks continued to be announced this way. That actually happened.

On the NFL Network set in Philadelphia, analyst Mike Mayock barely hid his contempt as he waited for an orangutan to reveal the Colts’ picks.

“I mean, is this good TV?” Mayock asked.

Pretty good question.

Imagine being the Colts trio of fourth-round picks USC offensive lineman Zach Banner, South Florida running back Marlon Mack or Albany State defensive tackle Grover Stewart, and having the biggest moment of your football life being an orangutan tapping a screen to reveal you’ve been drafted. Welcome to the NFL, kid.

The Colts have missed so many picks the past few years, maybe they’d have been better off having Rocky actually make the picks. If this year’s selections work out better, they might ask the orangutan what he’s up to next year.

