Colts’ David Parry gets probation in one case, may get jail in another

Colts defensive lineman David Parry was sentenced to two years of probation in Arizona today after pleading guilty last month to attempting to commit unlawful means of transportation and disorderly conduct.

Parry may still face jail time in connection with the events of the same night: He has a court date next month on an extreme DUI charge. In Arizona, extreme DUI convictions result in automatic jail time; Vikings receiver Michael Floyd spent 24 days in jail this offseason for an extreme DUI conviction in Arizona.

Meanwhile, it’s surprising and troubling that so little attention has been paid to one detail in the police report: That Parry spewed homophobic and misogynistic slurs after he was arrested. The NFL, the Colts and Parry have been silent about that aspect of Parry’s arrest. The league likes to talk a good game about its commitment to tolerance, but when one of its players shows a decided lack of tolerance, the league takes no action unless there’s a public outcry. In Parry’s case, that outcry hasn’t materialized.

In two seasons with the Colts, Parry has started all 32 games, and that’s why the Colts are sticking with him. A lesser player would be cut for the same crimes.