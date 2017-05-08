How Colorado's Derrick White went from unrecruited to unlikely NBA prospect

Two months before he graduated from high school, Derrick White had all but abandoned hope of ever playing high-level college basketball.

He hadn’t received a single scholarship offer from a four-year university despite averaging nearly 20 points per game as a senior and leading his team to the round of 16 in Colorado’s toughest playoff division.

Desperate to help his son find somewhere to play in college, Richard White combed through dozens of Division II and NAIA rosters on the Internet in search of programs set to graduate their best guards. Richard then mailed his son’s bio and highlight package to 25 far-flung programs, from New Mexico Highlands, to Missouri Western, to Concordia University (Nebraska).

Most of the coaches who received Richard’s DVD didn’t bother to respond. The few who did politely told him they weren’t interested in a skilled yet scrawny 6-foot, 155-pound combo guard.

“No matter how many coaches we talked to or how many tapes we sent out, it always came back that he was too small to be a Division I or Division II-type player,” Richard White said. “We heard the same thing over and over.”

The only coach who showed sustained interest in White worked at a non-scholarship NAIA school best known for its renowned culinary arts program. Jeff Culver, head coach of Denver-based Johnson & Wales, scouted White throughout his senior season, invited him to participate in an open gym on campus and came away intrigued enough to offer him a spot on the team the following school year.

While White wasn’t sure about attending a school that produced more accomplished chefs than basketball stars, his other options weren’t any more enticing. He could have enrolled at one of several in-state Division II schools and asked for a tryout as a walk-on. Or he could have accepted an offer to play for a Wyoming junior college nearly 400 miles from home.

Just as White was poised to make his decision in April 2012, Culver landed the head coaching job at Division II University of Colorado Colorado Springs. Days later, he called White to offer a $3,000 per year housing voucher and a spot on the team at UCCS.

At the time, it merely seemed like the long-awaited break White needed to secure a foothold in college basketball. There was no way of knowing it would also turn out to be the start of White’s dizzying ascent from fringe Division II prospect to the cusp of reaching the NBA.

* * * * *

Put a current picture of White next to one from when he was in high school, and it’s difficult to tell it’s the same person. In the past five years, he has undergone a stunning transformation, rocketing up to 6-foot-5, packing muscle onto his slight frame and adding explosiveness and bounce that he once lacked.

Fueled by the painful memory of being unwanted during high school, White has worked hard to take advantage of those newfound physical gifts. He became a Division II All-American after three years at UCCS, he earned first-team all-Pac-12 recognition last season after transferring to Colorado and he performed so well at last month’s Portsmouth Invitational Tournament that he landed an invitation to participate in this week’s NBA draft combine.

The kid who didn’t dunk in a game until his February of his senior year of high school now has enough bounce to make SportsCenter’s Top 10. The kid who didn’t receive one scholarship offer from a four-year college now attracts NBA scouts in droves. The kid whose first college game was witnessed by 128 people may soon be playing in front of 18,000 fans a night.

“There was absolutely no way to see this coming,” Colorado assistant Mike Rohn said. “You’re talking about a 6-foot skinny guy that nobody thought could even play college basketball. The growth spurt was a big part of it, but they don’t just hand you these opportunities because you’re a tall guard either. You’ve got to have the talent and you’ve got to work at your skills.”

