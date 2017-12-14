Colorado State extends coach Mike Bobo through 2022 season

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) -- Colorado State extended the contract of football coach Mike Bobo through the 2022 season after another year ended with a bowl appearance.

Bobo has led the Rams to a bowl game in each of his three seasons, including the New Mexico Bowl against Marshall on Saturday.

The agreement lengthens the original five-year deal that started in 2015. He will make $1.8 million in 2018, with increases of $100,000 each season through 2022. He also will receive bonuses based on the team reaching certain performance goals.

Bobo is 21-17 since joining the Rams after serving as the offensive coordinator at Georgia.

Colorado State opened a new on-campus football stadium on Aug. 26 in style by beating Oregon State in front of a crowd of 37,583.

---

More AP college football coverage: http://www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25