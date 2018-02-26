Colorado State basketball coach Larry Eustachy to resign

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) -- Larry Eustachy has agreed to step down as men's basketball coach at Colorado State, ending a ''climate assessment'' of the program led by athletic director Joe Parker.

Eustachy agreed to resign and amend his contract, which will now pay him $750,000 in three installments over the next two years. He'll remain on paid leave until June 30, at which time he'll formally resign, the university announced Monday.

The assistant coaching staff will be retained through the end of June.

Eustachy's decision to resign and amend his contract means there will be no conclusions or recommendations associated with Parker's investigation into Eustachy's behavior and interactions with players and staff, the school said.

Parker has not divulged what prompted the investigation.