Colorado St. DB allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of teammate's jewelry

Colorado State defensive back Braylin Scott allegedly took some real valuable belongings from now-former teammate Hunter Donnelly.

On April 14, Scott allegedly stole two different Rolex watches and four bracelets from Donnelly, who is no longer on the team. The watches — one valued at up to $20,000 according to Donnelly — were stolen at different times and Scott then allegedly placed them on Craigslist to sell them himself. He was arrested after a Colorado State police officer posed as a potential client and met with Scott to “buy” the watches.

From the Loveland Reporter Herald:

Scott was holding two green boxes holding Rolex watches that matched Donnelly’s description of the stolen items. Officers also noticed three bracelets in the car’s center console cup holder that matched the photographs of those Donnelly had lost. Police obtained logs of entry into Alpine Hall for the for the key card Donnelly was using, and reviewed surveillance camera footage to find Scott entering the residence hall using Donnelly’s key card.

One of the watches were taken from the dorm room while another was taken from Donnelly’s locker. Per his affidavit, the total cost of the stolen jewelry was over $28,000.

Donnelly was arrested April 19 following Scott’s alleged thefts for the violation of a restraining order along with a “domestic violence enhancement.” He was suspended from the team at the time and a spokesperson for the team told the Reporter Herald that he was dismissed two weeks ago. He had previously been booked on an aggravated assault charge in 2015 while he was in high school.

Scott, who tied for the team lead in interceptions in 2016, is also suspended pending further legal proceedings. In addition to his three interceptions last season, he was seventh on the team in tackles with 39.

