Colorado knocks off Colorado State 17-3 in weird game full of controversy

Colorado State could not muster the same offensive firepower against Colorado that it did last weekend.

The Rams throttled another Pac-12 team, Oregon State, 58-27 in the triumphant opening of new Colorado State Stadium last Saturday. On Friday night against the in-state rival Buffs, CSU managed only three points in a 17-3 loss.

Entering the season, the worry for Colorado was the amount of talent it lost on its defense. So far, so good. Despite giving up 397 yards of offense to the Rams, the Buffs forced three turnovers and stopped CSU on fourth down three different times.

Colorado opened the scoring with a 45-yard touchdown run by Phillip Lindsay and ended the first quarter with a 10-0 lead. The lead grew to 17-0 when Steven Montez, now CU’s full-time starting quarterback following the graduation of Sefo Liufau, made a big play. Montez managed to avoid the rush and extend the play by rolling left. The redshirt sophomore then threw back across the field and connected with Shay Fields on a deep ball for a 31-yard score.

That 17 points was all the Buffs would need, but the defense’s stellar performance wasn’t without some controversy.

Colorado State had two touchdowns called back by penalties early in the third quarter. The first, a TD pass from Nick Stevens to Detrich Clark, was overturned because of an offensive pass interference call against Clark. Two plays later, another TD pass — from Stevens to Olabisi Johnson — was brought back because of an illegal hands to the face call against an offensive lineman. On the next play, Stevens was intercepted.

Wanna see a killer interception? Evan Worthington's got you https://t.co/FuBvQE9qaF on Pac-12 Networks https://t.co/ulvwljkRA3 — Colorado Football (@RunRalphieRun) September 2, 2017





Both of the calls before the interception were questioned by the CSU sideline and fans, as were two additional offensive pass interference calls on big gains by the Rams. Here’s a look at the three OPI calls, though there’s not a good angle on the first one (the overturned TD to Clark).

Colorado State students throwing bottles onto the field in protest of the officiating. It's been epically awful. pic.twitter.com/a1pTrM75rV — Matt L. Stephens (@MattStephens) September 2, 2017





#CSURams fans throwing trash on the field after a third offensive pass interference call. Uh-oh. — Kyle Fredrickson (@kylefredrickson) September 2, 2017





Colorado State, which has lost three straight to CU, will be stewing about some of those calls for quite a while.

Had several coaches text me about the offensive pass interference calls in #Colorado State-#Colorado game. They're as shocked as you are. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) September 2, 2017





