Colorado delays approval of coach Mike McIntyre's extension

Colorado head football coach Mike MacIntyre smiles as he makes his way through the crowd to watch Oregon play Colorado in an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) -- Football coach Mike MacIntyre's $16.25 million contract extension is being held up as the University of Colorado looks into his handling of domestic abuse allegations levied against a former assistant coach.

The Board of Regents was scheduled to review MacIntyre's new deal this week, but will wait until the next board meeting in April.

MacIntyre is coming off a turnaround season that netted him several Coach of the Year honors and an extension through 2021.

However, he's come under scrutiny over the way he handled accusations against former secondary coach Joe Tumpkin, who is facing several charges of felony assault. Tumpkin resigned last month.

A recent statement from Chancellor Philip DiStefano indicated the coach and athletic director learned of the allegations in mid-December, but Tumpkin still coached during the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29.

