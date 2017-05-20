Collins set to become longest-tenured manager in Mets history

NEW YORK -- Terry Collins will approach his milestone game with the New York Mets on Saturday night the same way he's approached the previous 1,012.

Collins is on pace to become the longest-tenured manager in team history when the Mets host the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim in the middle game of a three-game series at Citi Field.

New York snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 3-0 win on Friday night, when Collins tied Davey Johnson for the most games managed in team history. Johnson managed the team from 1984 until being fired 42 games into the 1990 season.

Upon completion of game no. 1,013, Collins will become just the third active manager to lead his franchise in games managed, along with Angels skipper Mike Scioscia and Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost.

"It's been an honor to be here this long and to watch it, be a part of it all," said Collins, who directed the Mets to the World Series in 2015 and the National League wild card game last season and also managed the Angels from 1997 to 1999. "And (Saturday) night, to me, it's a game we've just got to go play. But I certainly hope we can stay here for a while."

First up for Collins and the Mets (17-23) is figuring out a way to maintain the winning formula produced on Friday. The shutout was the first since Opening Day for New York, which was outscored 52-33 during its losing streak.

"That was a clean game for us," Mets infielder Jose Reyes said. "That's what we need. Hopefully, we can take something from this win and hopefully continue to play the way we're supposed to play."

The Angels (22-22) had a four-game winning streak snapped Friday, when they were shutout for just the second time this season. Los Angeles was blanked by the Royals, 1-0, on Apr. 16.

The Angels left nine runners on base Friday, including seven between the sixth and eighth innings. Los Angeles loaded the bases with none out in the seventh against Jacob deGrom, who wriggled out of the jam.

"All night, we didn't get too many good look at him," Scioscia said. "When we did get a couple of looks, he made some pitches and got out of it."

The Angels may be without first baseman Albert Pujols for a second straight game on Saturday.

Pujols sat Friday due to a tight hamstring and Scioscia said he was not available to pinch-hit. Instead, Scioscia had to use Ben Revere with the bases loaded and one out in the seventh and Jefry Marte with two outs and none on in the ninth.

If Pujols is out, the Angels will need slumping infielder Luis Valbuena to try and pick up the slack. Valbuena went 0-for-4 as the cleanup hitter Friday and is hitless in his last 18 at-bats.

"I'm just a little late," Valbuena told The Orange County Register. "I have to keep working. (Saturday) is another day. I have to forget about today."

The Mets' Zack Wheeler will oppose the Angels? Alex Meyer in a matchup of right-handers.

Wheeler didn't factor into the decision on Monday, when he gave up one run over six innings as the Mets fell to the Arizona Diamondbacks, 7-3. Meyer won his second straight start last Sunday, when he allowed one run over a career-high 6 1/3 innings as the Angels beat the Detroit Tigers, 4-1.

Wheeler has never faced the Angels. Meyer will also be making his first career appearance against the Mets.