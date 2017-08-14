25 QBs to watch in 2017

Back by popular demand (or force of habit), it’s the College Football Most Intriguing lists. Last week, we had the Most Intriguing Coaches of 2017. This week, the Most Intriguing Quarterbacks.

Before we get to the list, a brief bit of context. This might be the most intriguing collection of college quarterbacks in many years – talented, deep and proven. Four of the top five and seven of the top 10 QBs in pass efficiency in 2016 are back in ’17.

And many of the best are becoming draft-eligible this season. Yet even with as many as six potential 2018 first-round NFL draft picks in this group, there is a wide range of opinions about what they’ve shown so far, how they might translate to the NFL and what their ceilings might be.

This week Yahoo Sports will go inside the Year of the Quarterback in college football, starting with Pete Thamel’s overview of the potential 2018 draft class and this list of the Most Intriguing QBs. Check back daily for more stories in this series.

1. Josh Rosen, UCLA: He was The Chosen Rosen out of high school, a cinch to elevate the Bruins to national title contention while winning a Heisman Trophy and becoming the No. 1 pick in the ’18 draft. Those things still can happen for the outspoken junior, but thus far they have not. A shoulder injury and an 11-8 record as a starter have muted the hype. Now he might also be playing to save Jim Mora’s job.

2. Sam Darnold, USC: Meanwhile on the other side of L.A., Darnold has exploded out of Rosen’s shadow and become the hottest name in college football. After redshirting in 2015 and starting ’16 on the bench, Darnold finally got the call and led the Trojans to nine straight victories, including an epic Rose Bowl triumph. A gifted freelancer, the SoCal native might be improvising USC into a national title threat.

3. Lamar Jackson, Louisville: The most maligned returning Heisman winner ever? Maybe. Jackson produced 51 touchdowns and a dozen jaw-dropping highlights, but the Cardinals’ closing three-game losing streak and his turnover trouble made many analysts forget how good he was in 2016. Then there is the disagreement about his NFL future. He might be both America’s most exciting and most debated player.

4. Josh Allen, Wyoming: Has come out of nowhere, almost literally, to become a potential top-10 NFL pick. Almost completely ignored by college recruiters out of a small California farm town, Allen went to junior college and then blew up last year at Wyoming, producing 3,700 yards total offense and 35 touchdowns. Now he’s been tagged the next Carson Wentz, playing for the same coach (Craig Bohl).

5. J.T. Barrett, Ohio State: Has seen it all in college football, with the exception of leading a team to a national title. Barrett watched Cardale Jones fill that role in 2014; was part of a QB controversy in ’15; then led the Buckeyes to the ’16 playoff but fell apart as a passer late in the year. With a new offensive coordinator, will the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year Barrett re-emerge in 2017?

6. Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma: Heisman finalist gets a new head coach but the same play-caller as Lincoln Riley moves into Bob Stoops’ big office while retaining control of the play sheet. The Riley-Mayfield combo has produced nearly 7,800 passing yards and 76 passing touchdowns, a level of production that helps avoid suspension for a February arrest for public intoxication and other charges.

7. Jalen Hurts, Alabama: He was the SEC Offensive Player of the Year as a freshman, but by the postseason he was almost useless as a passer with a total of 326 yards in three games (he did make some heroic plays late in the national title game). Still, he is ‘Bama’s first returning QB starter since 2013, so progress is expected. If Hurts doesn’t make enough of it, five-star freshman Tua Tagovailoa waits in the wings.

8. Brandon Wimbush, Notre Dame: DeShone Kizer went pro early, Malike Zaire transferred, and now Brian Kelly’s future rests partially in the hands of a guy who has thrown five college passes, none of them since 2015. Wimbush is lavishly talented, both with his arm and legs, and will be complemented by Notre Dame’s returning leaders in rushing and receiving, plus a quality line. Could be a breakout star.

