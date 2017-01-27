College football satisfaction index: How happy are SEC fans with their coaches?

The college football fan relationship with their favorite team’s head coach is highly volatile. Characterized by sharp autumnal mood swings and overreactions, it’s a bit like the Brangelina marriage – filled with drama.

With the 2016 season in the books, this seems like an apt time to check in on every fan-coach relationship in FBS. What follows is a Fan Satisfaction Index, appraising where every coach stands with his constituency, based on the following scale:

5 – Build the statue.

4 – Extend the contract.

3 – Stay the course.

2 – Fire the coordinators.

1 – Call the moving trucks.

[More: ACC | AAC | Big Ten | Big 12 | C-USA | MAC | MWC | Pac-12 | SEC | Sun Belt | Independents]

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Alabama: Nick Saban (119-19 at Alabama, 74-13 in SEC). Satisfaction rating: 5. The statue is already there and significantly larger than life, elevating Saban to literal and figurative giant status. There are some who can persuasively argue that forcing out offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin a week before the national title game cost the Tide another championship – but it’s easier to simply blame the mess on Kiffin than the guy who got rid of him at a crucial time. Regardless, Saban has established himself as the premier coach of this era and is in the discussion for the greatest of all-time.

Nick Saban came oh-so-close to yet another title this season. (Getty) More

Arkansas: Bret Bielema (25-26 at Arkansas, 10-22 in SEC). Satisfaction rating: 2. If the season had ended Nov. 19, Bielema’s rating would have been a 3. It did not end then, however. The Razorbacks were upset by miserable Missouri and then collapsed in the Belk Bowl against Virginia Tech – blowing big leads in both games. That left the Hogs 7-6 and 3-5 in the SEC, with blowout losses to West Division rivals Alabama, Auburn, Texas A&M and LSU. A huge buyout affords some security and elements of a potent 2017 offense are on hand – but more fans are angry than happy right now.

Auburn: Gus Malzahn (35-18 at Auburn, 19-14 in SEC). Satisfaction rating: 2. Malzahn’s meandering search for a new offensive coordinator underscores the central question for Tigers fans – why has this onetime offensive guru lost his touch on that side of the ball? Auburn was better offensively in 2016 than ’15, but still struggled against high-end opponents. Average production in five losses: 13.4 points and 269 yards. If it weren’t for the Kick Six miracle of 2013, Malzahn would be 0-4 against Alabama – and while a lot of SEC teams have lost four straight to the Crimson Tide, this is the wrong school for that.

Florida: Jim McElwain (19-8 at Florida, 13-5 in SEC). Satisfaction rating: 3. Has won the SEC East both years he’s been in Gainesville despite losing his starting QB halfway through both seasons. That’s a major upgrade from the Will Muschamp Era. But winning the East doesn’t mean what it used to mean – Florida has not rejoined the national elite, and it won’t until its dreadful offense improves. The Gators were last in the SEC and 116th nationally in 2016 in total offense. At a school where they watched Steve Spurrier and Urban Meyer dial up plays, that’s tough to swallow.

Georgia: Kirby Smart (8-4 at Georgia, 4-4 in SEC). Satisfaction rating: 2. The guy who was supposed to elevate the Bulldogs above the malaise of the last years of the Mark Richt Era led the team to its worst SEC record since 2010. He also lost three of the Bulldogs’ four rivalry games: Georgia Tech, Florida and Tennessee (he beat Auburn). There was a 31-point loss to 5-7 Mississippi and a home loss to Vanderbilt to factor in as well. The caveats: regime change takes time; the quarterback was a true freshman; and have you seen the 2017 recruiting rankings? It should and likely will get much better – but it needs to.

Kentucky: Mark Stoops (19-30 at Kentucky, 8-24 in SEC). Satisfaction rating: 3. How big a difference can one game make? A lot in the case of Stoops. He was muddling through an undistinguished fourth season on the job with plenty of fans losing patience and passion – and then the Wildcats went into Louisville and shocked their arch rivals as a huge underdog. In addition to the sheer unexpected joy of winning that game, the outcome guaranteed the program’s first winning record since 2009, elevated Kentucky to a better bowl game (TaxSlayer) and knocked Louisville out of a New Year’s Six bowl. Nov. 26, 2016, was a very good day for Mark Stoops.

Read More