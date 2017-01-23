College football satisfaction index: How happy are ACC fans with their coaches?

The college football fan relationship with their favorite team’s head coach is highly volatile. Characterized by sharp autumnal mood swings and overreactions, it’s a bit like the Brangelina marriage – filled with drama.

With the 2016 season in the books, this seems like an apt time to check in on every fan-coach relationship in FBS. What follows is a Fan Satisfaction Index, appraising where every coach stands with his constituency, based on the following scale:

5 – Build the statue.

4 – Extend the contract.

3 – Stay the course.

2 – Fire the coordinators.

1 – Call the moving trucks.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Boston College: Coach Steve Addazio (24-27 at BC, 10-22 in ACC). Satisfaction rating: 2. Addazio has had three winning seasons out of four, but none better than 7-6. He has not hit the high notes, he’s 2-14 in league play the last two seasons, and the offense has been unwatchable. Tough job in a brutal division, but a little more is expected.

Clemson: Coach Dabo Swinney (89-28 at Clemson, 57-16 in ACC). Satisfaction rating: 5. Swinney just became the second coach in school history to win a national title, and did it by slaying the Alabama dragon in epic fashion. Six straight seasons of 10 or more wins, two straight ACC titles – the man has become a Clemson legend at age 47.

Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson and coach Dabo Swinney celebrate after winning the national title. (Getty Images) More

Duke: David Cutcliffe (52-61 at Duke, 25-48 in ACC). Satisfaction rating: 4. The bar was set at grasshopper height when Cutcliffe arrived in Durham, and he has raised it dramatically. Even with a losing season in 2016 – Duke’s first since 2011 – Cutcliffe’s upset of rival North Carolina provided a nice highlight. Football is the hood ornament on the basketball Rolls Royce, so simply maintaining competitiveness is enough for many fans.

Florida State: Jimbo Fisher (78-17 at Florida State, 48-12 in ACC). Satisfaction rating: 4. Fisher is flirting with 5 status, having won a national title, spurning LSU twice and producing six 10-win seasons out of seven on the job. He’s done about as well as the immediate successor to a legend as anyone in the history of the sport. The only question is whether he can win at the highest level without Jameis Winston (27-1 with him as QB, 51-16 without him).

Georgia Tech: Paul Johnson (70-48 at Georgia Tech, 43-32 in ACC). Satisfaction rating: 3. Winningest coach at Tech in the last 50 years, running an iconoclastic option offense that might be his greatest strength (can compete against better talent) and greatest limitation (hard to win the modern ACC without a prolific passing game). The lower the expectations, the better his Yellow Jackets do. The higher the expectations, the worse they do. Which explains the 3-9 of 2015 and the 9-4 of ’16.

Louisville: Bobby Petrino (67-22 at Louisville, 41-13 in ACC). Satisfaction rating: 4. Has made the Cardinals credible and competitive in the rugged ACC Atlantic Division, mentored the school’s first Heisman Trophy winner and elevated Louisville into the College Football Playoff picture much of this past season. But the season-ending three-game losing streak revealed the still-fragile foundation of the program, and the WakeyLeaks saga gave Petrino critics fresh ammo.

Miami: Mark Richt (9-4 at Miami, 5-3 in ACC). Satisfaction rating: 4. Talk about mood swings – Richt was the program savior at 4-0, the guy Georgia wisely got rid of at 4-4, and then back to hero status at 9-4. The nine wins match Miami’s most in a season since 2003. The Hurricanes were 9-1 in games decided by 14 points or more, 0-3 in games decided by one score. More will be expected, but this was a good start.

North Carolina: Larry Fedora (40-25 at North Carolina, 26-15 in ACC). Satisfaction rating: 3. An 8-5 mark in 2016 was a disappointment, with losses to rivals Duke and North Carolina State and a no-show in the hurricane game against Virginia Tech that ultimately decided the Coastal Division. If QB Mitch Trubisky goes on to NFL success as some predict, that will underscore the opportunity missed while he was in Chapel Hill. But Fedora has the highest winning percentage at UNC since Dick Crum retired 30 years ago, and he’s a well-regarded offensive mind who could have options elsewhere.

