College Football Playoff changes dates for 2024 and 2025 title games

The title game at the end of the 2017 season will be played Jan. 8 in Atlanta. (Getty)

The College Football Playoff is moving the National Championship Games up in 2024 and 2025.

According to USA Today, the CFP has decided to move the date of the 2024 season’s title game to Jan. 6, 2025 and the date of the 2025 season’s championship to Jan. 5, 2026. Each game moves up a week after the semifinals are scheduled to be played between Christmas and New Year’s Day.

“We just think it’s better this way,” CFP Executive Director Bill Hancock said of the scheduling changes. “ … Teams don’t go 16 days between games routinely during the season. And while there would be coaches who would welcome the opportunity to let nicks and cuts heal up (between the semifinals and the championship), I think most people would rather go ahead and play it.”

This isn’t the first schedule change for the CFP. After semifinals on New Year’s Eve at the end of the 2015 season had television ratings that were markedly lower than the semifinals at the end of the 2014 season, the CFP said in July that it would be moving some semifinals off New Year’s Eve in the future. The semifinals in 2024 and 2025 were two of the years that had the schedules changed. The 2024 semifinals are on Dec. 28 and the 2025 semifinals are on Dec. 27.

The semifinals for 2019 were also moved up to Dec. 28 but there will be a large gap between the semis and the title game that season. Hancock told USA Today it’s because hotel contracts were already in place in New Orleans, the site of the title game. The 2019 season’s championship will be played on Jan. 13, 2020. No sites for any CFP title games past 2020 have been determined.

The semifinals for the 2017 season are set to be played on Jan. 1 as the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl — the inaugural semifinal sites — host again. The championship is Jan. 8 in Atlanta.

