College football coaching carousel 2017: Where will Chip Kelly land?

Earlier this week, Chip Kelly spoke to the football team at the University of New Hampshire. Kelly graduated from UNH, coached there for 14 years and considers coach Sean McDonnell a close friend and confidant. So when McDonnell went home on Monday night, his wife, Jenny, asked him a version of a question that will be asked countless times across the college football landscape this season: “What’s Chip going to do after this year?”

McDonnell chuckled as he gave the same answer to Yahoo Sports on Tuesday afternoon that he did to his wife on Monday night: “We didn’t talk about any of that stuff,” said McDonnell, who is entering his 19th year as UNH head coach. “We talked about football and what makes good teams and good coaches. That’s where conversations go with him, not what he’s going to do.”

Kelly will re-emerge publicly this week as he begins his new job as an ESPN analyst. But he’ll even manage to stay low-profile in that gig, as he’s slated to do pre-game, halftime and wrap-up shows on ESPN2, according to the news release of his hiring.

A decade since entering the college football spotlight when he left UNH to become Oregon’s offensive coordinator, Kelly has somehow managed to simultaneously live in the spotlight and still avoid it. His proclivity for mystery and affinity for aloofness added to his aura as a college coach. It also fueled scrutiny during his time in the NFL. And a veil of secrecy will inevitably follow his season away from the sidelines.

Kelly will be reluctantly cast as the star of Speculation Season. He’s clearly the highest-profile college head coaching candidate, assuming that Bob Stoops doesn’t change his mind and decide to coach again. Kelly’s collegiate record is an astounding 46-7 in four seasons at Oregon. He won three Pac-12 titles and reached the BCS title game after the 2010 season. The questions about Kelly’s future loom over the sport – Will he return? Where would he go? Is the NFL still an option?

Those are questions the famously reclusive Kelly isn’t likely to answer anytime soon. Kelly declined comment for this article, which is not surprising. If you thought Kelly’s offenses were fast at Oregon, see how quick he’ll change the subject when the topic turns to himself. Kelly has always countered any hint of introspection with a hot read. “That’s been his M.O. for a long, long time,” McDonnell said. “It’s always been about everything else and everyone else. He’s never been an ‘I’ guy. That’s what made him so good, he’s unselfish in everything that he does and so loyal to his friends, the people he coached with and the kids he coached.”

Even around Kelly’s inner-circle, no one is quite sure of Kelly’s next move. There’s a strong feeling he’ll eventually be back on the sideline, but the timeline and destination are speculative. “He’s the best available coach out there,” said Nick Aliotti, the former defensive coordinator at Oregon who serves as a Pac-12 Network analyst. “I have no doubt in Chip Kelly’s ability. I really don’t. What I saw in the six years I was with him, I thought he was a brilliant head football coach and offensive mind. There’s no doubt that Chip could recreate that at a good place.”

Look for Kelly to keep his options open, as he’s keeping an open mind to both college and NFL openings. Kelly does generally want to return to coaching, but his 2-14 season in San Francisco reinforced that proper alignment needs to be in place. That means that Kelly isn’t going to jump at the first school or franchise that sends a private plane his way.

After the debacle in San Francisco and some frosty moments with the front office in Philadelphia, the guiding tenet in Kelly’s next coaching move will be fit. Wherever he ends up, the right people and fit will be the biggest factors. As Kelly told Albuquerque television station KRQE in April: “I just want to be around good people.” (It’s perfect, actually, that nuggets of insight from Kelly come from a New Mexico television station.)

