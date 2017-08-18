Colin Kaepernick to have exhibit at National Museum of African American History and Culture

Colin Kaepernick may not be employed by an NFL team, but he continues to be a fixture in the NFL’s 24-hour news cycle.

The free-agent quarterback will have his own exhibit at the National Museum of African American History and Culture, according to the Twitter feed, @BlackToLive.

This comes on the heels of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture collecting Kaepernick’s jersey, which was worn during one of his national anthem protests, along with other clothing items to be displayed in an exhibit.

Sociologist and author Harry Edwards encouraged the museum in its efforts to display something of tremendous significance.

“I said, ‘Don’t wait 50 years to try to get some memorabilia and so forth on Kaepernick,’” Edwards said, according to USA Today. “‘Let me give you a game jersey, some shoes, a picture. … And it should be put right there alongside Muhammad Ali. He’s this generation’s Ali.’”

From a purely football perspective, it’s hard to understand how the 29-year-old Kaepernick remains unemployed, particularly with the uninspired performances from players like Jacksonville’s Blake Bortles’ dumpster fire Thursday night. Just last season, Kaepernick had 16 touchdowns and four interceptions (along with two rushing TDs) as a part-time starter for a porous 49ers team.

It seemed that perhaps Kaepernick had an opportunity with Baltimore after the Ravens showed interest when training camp got underway. However, ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported that the coaches and/or personnel departments of at least two NFL teams (including the Ravens) wanted to sign Kaepernick, only to be blocked by ownership.

Of course, it’s not all that hard to believe when we see Ryan Mallett’s ineptitude as Joe Flacco’s backup in Baltimore. The 29-year-old Mallett – who threw five interceptions in a single preseason practice – has never once completed 60 percent of his passes during any season of spot-starts, and has looked downright lost during the preseason.

Whether or not you believe that the league is blackballing Kaepernick, his presence continues to be felt in the NFL. Other prominent players, such as Michael Bennett – who spoke exclusively with Yahoo Sports this week – are also protesting the national anthem. Moreover, maybe Kaepernick won’t get back into pro football, but he seems to be quite the attraction for highly regarded museums, as well as someone who is in fact making a positive difference off the field.

He pledged a $1 million donation to charity – most of which has already been fulfilled – and his 49ers teammates awarded him the Len Eshmont Award for his “inspirational and courageous play” last season.

