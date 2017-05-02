Colin Kaepernick distributes suits outside New York parole office

As he waits to see if he’ll once again be employed by an NFL team, Colin Kaepernick spent part of the day recently helping others who are also in pursuit of a job.

As part of his continued philanthropic efforts, the 29-year-old, in partnership with the organization 100 Suits, placed several of his own custom-made suits in a box and delivered them to the New York State Parole Office in Queens, New York City. 100 Suits aims to lower recidivism rates through several programs, the primary one being by providing professional attire to men and women – former prisoners and gang members, those fleeing domestic violence, and the homeless – who are trying to re-enter the workforce.





It’s increasingly more difficult to argue that Kaepernick is a potential “distraction” for NFL teams when he continues to do positive things both in the United States and abroad (in March he secured an airplane and $1 million in aid to bring relief to people in Somalia). Most teams make sure to publicize any good works their players do, and while helping parolees might not be high on the list of charitable giving for NFL owners, attempts to make a positive impact should be applauded, not shunned.

In addition to an interview-appropriate suit, the organization also provides grooming and a lesson in how to properly tie a tie. 100 Suits has partnered with the Queens Parole office to help the men and women who are newly released from correctional facilities.