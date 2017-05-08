Cody Bellinger is latest star in baseball's ever growing 25-and-under revolution

Mike Trout is 25. Kris Bryant is 25. Bryce Harper is 24. Manny Machado is 24. Francisco Lindor is 23. There’s a good argument to be made that they are the five best position players in baseball, and that none of them is more than a quarter-century old explains that grin commissioner Rob Manfred wears when he talks about the future of Major League Baseball.

It’s so many more than those five, too. It’s Corey Seager and Carlos Correa, Mookie Betts and Xander Bogaerts, Aaron Judge and Miguel Sano, Trea Turner and Addison Russell, Michael Conforto and Kyle Schwarber and dozens more whose names deserve the kilobytes but might cause a few too many tl;dr notations.

So just understand: Either the game is graduating an unprecedented wave of young, everyday talent to the major leagues, or a player’s prime is getting younger and younger, with the late 20s and early 30s replaced by the early-to-mid-20s. And either case behooves baseball, because the sport has no excuses in selling itself now with this plethora of fresh faces or shouldn’t have any of the same issues going forward if this is the new norm. The two may not be mutually exclusive, either, with this group portending a great wave.

Still, to see it keep growing is harrowing. Nearly a quarter of players who qualify for the batting average this season are 25 or younger, and with nearly every summons from Triple-A here comes another pup endeavoring to land himself on the list like Judge and Sano and Conforto did with their seeming maturation into something worth watching for a good long time.

For Sano and Conforto it took two seasons to manifest itself, and Judge went from overmatched to overwhelming over the course of one winter. Even Trout and Machado weren’t anything close to their fully realized selves until a little deeper into their careers. There are only so many Bryants and Harpers and Lindors and Seagers, and it seems as though baseball may have stumbled upon another this week, because damn if …

1. Cody Bellinger didn’t look like he belonged, not just with the Los Angeles Dodgers but in the National League All-Star Game. Yes, it’s probably best to pump those brakes, sample size being what it is, adjustments being what they are, but first Bellinger popped off Friday night for his third and fourth home runs in his first 41 plate appearances, and then – well, then he did this.

Still trying to figure out how Cody Bellinger hit this for a grand slam. Look at catcher’s glove, ump’s facemask, Bellinger’s bat. Amazing. pic.twitter.com/3Wq9m30I6H — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) May 7, 2017





The pitch from Miguel Diaz, by the way, was 95 mph. Which is to say Bellinger, who doesn’t even turn 22 until the week of the All-Star Game, coincidentally enough, turned on sternum-high petrol and launched it into the Petco Park seats. Statcast said the pitch was 4.24 feet off the ground, the most of any home run since Evan Gattis did this. Bellinger’s home run wasn’t the tomahawk chop of Gattis but rather something impressive in that it resembled his standard swing. If his nitro zone really is nipples to knees, Bellinger may be even better than the Dodgers thought, and considering they refused to even entertain trading him despite the fact he was a minor league first baseman – notoriously a commodity without great return – that says something.

For now, his bat is doing the National League version of what …

2. Aaron Judge keeps doing to American League pitchers. After Saturday’s games, actually, it was quite amusing how similar their slash lines were: Judge’s .320/.416/.773 vs. Bellinger’s .357/.413/.786.

Judge, of course, has more than twice the plate appearances of Bellinger, leads the major league with 13 home runs and today earned the rare distinction of appearing in 10 Degrees a week after leading it off. It’s just getting harder to ignore the Yankees, what with a +51 run differential validating their AL-best record. They’ve scored the most runs in the league and given up the second fewest. That will play.

And with Gary Sanchez back, Clint Frazier OPSing almost .900 at Triple-A and Gleyber Torres walking more than he has struck out at Double-A, the Yankees don’t exactly lack for guys expected to find themselves onto future 25-and-under lists. What makes them and the Dodgers the two scariest teams in baseball aren’t just their payrolls. It’s the money and the player-development systems finally beginning to churn out players. Had the Boston Red Sox paired …