Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Alex Cobb delivers to the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning of a spring training baseball game Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Dunedin, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Alex Cobb has been scratched from a start in a minor league game due to left lower back tightness.

Cobb was scheduled to pitch in an intrasquad game Sunday.

Cobb returned from Tommy John surgery late last season and is trying to regain the pre-injury form that had him on track to be the opening-day starter in 2015.

Shortstop Tim Beckham didn't play in the Yankees' game because of hip flexor tightness.