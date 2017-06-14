How coaching prodigy Lincoln Riley found the perfect launching pad at Oklahoma

In terms of pure shock value, Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops’ retirement last week at age 56 ranks as the most jarring college football story in years.

Perhaps since we learned in early 2013 that Notre Dame star Manti Te’o’s girlfriend didn’t exist – but that carried no long-term consequence. You might have to dial back to Bobby Petrino’s fateful Harley-Davidson crash and firing at Arkansas in ’12, or Jim Tressel’s Memorial Day resignation at Ohio State in ‘11.

What the Stoops stunner produced was a chance for Oklahoma history to repeat itself, as it has again and again and again – with largely great results. It paved the way for the Sooners to hire a guy in his 30s with zero head-coaching experience.

For 33-year-old Lincoln Riley, it is a case of bright guy, right place, right time.

In a couple of years we should know whether it’s bright guy, right place, right time, right hire.

Over the past 70 years, Oklahoma has hired 10 football coaches. Nine of them had never been a college head coach before. Eight of them were in their 30s. Six of them were promoted from within.

“Anybody would look at that and think it’s absolutely part of the formula,” said OU athletic director Joe Castiglione. “It could be, if you’ve got the right person to put in the role.”

More often than not, Oklahoma found the right person.

Just 33 years old, Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley is the youngest FBS head coach. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

During those 70 years, the program has won 76 percent of its games, seven national championships, 38 conference championships and five Heisman Trophies. So, yeah, it’s fair to say the formula has worked. Unproven head coaches and insular hires have their risks, but most of the time they have gotten it right – really right – at Oklahoma.

(The extreme outlier was Howard Schnellenberger, hired at age 60 with 17 years of head-coaching experience and a total Oklahoma outsider. He lasted one year, a colossally bad fit between great coach and great program.)

Riley checks all the traditional cream-and-crimson boxes: young, talented and an Oklahoma assistant. That’s how it was for Bud Wilkinson, promoted at age 31 and on his way to one of the greatest runs in the history of the sport. That’s how it was for Barry Switzer, promoted at 35 and destined to lead the Sooners to three national titles. Stoops was slightly different, coming to Norman from Florida, but he was 37 and a career assistant to that point.

And if Stoops stays off the sidelines, all three Oklahoma coaching greats will have one other thing in common: They spent their entire college head-coaching tenures in Norman. Wilkinson led the Sooners for 17 seasons, Switzer for 16 and Stoops for 18.

With that precedent, Oklahoma fans are free to dream of watching the next product of the Norman coaching assembly line win big from now until he’s in his 50s. The school certainly has a guy who comes with all the signs of being a superstar in the profession.

If a coaching thoroughbred can come from Muleshoe, Texas, Lincoln Riley is it.

Riley’s beautiful mind manifested itself early. He was an effortlessly successful student, and the Muleshoe folklore includes stories of young Lincoln devising complex plays in backyard football games.

“He was just so brilliant,” said Riley’s coach at Muleshoe High School, David Wood. “He was one of those kids who was kind of bored in school, in fact. He had a photographic memory – he would look at a problem on the board and solve it in his head. I remember making grade checks and his teachers got aggravated with him because he would never take notes or do homework, then ace the test.”

That carried over to football, where brainpower can be the most important attribute for a quarterback. Riley was able to breeze through gameplans and scouting reports the same way he cruised through math class.

“He’d watch film one time through, learn the defense we’re fixing to face and be ready,” Wood said.

