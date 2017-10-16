Coach Swinney goes back to drawing board after Clemson loss

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -- Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has already started breaking down every aspect of his program since the seventh-ranked Tigers surprise loss to Syracuse this past Friday night.

''It's been a long weekend,'' Swinney said Monday.

Clemson (6-1, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) is off this week before hosting Georgia Tech on Oct. 28. During the break, Swinney hopes to uncover why the defending national champions, who were more than a three-touchdown favorite, instead were outplayed across the board in a 27-24 loss.

''The bottom line is we really did a poor job. We really did a poor job as coaches,'' Swinney said. ''Flat out got our butts kicked.''

That was a big reason why Swinney stepped into the Syracuse locker room during the Orange celebration to congratulate the winners. Swinney said the Syracuse and visiting team's locker rooms are right next to each other and he wanted the Orange to know firsthand from him how well they played.

''I was happy for those guys,'' he said.

Now, Swinney's got to rediscover that happy feeling for the Tigers, who were held to their second-lowest total of the season with 304 yards of offense. A big reason was quarterback Kelly Bryant leaving the field early for a second consecutive game. This time, Bryant was diagnosed with a concussion after getting tackled in the second quarter. That followed his sprained ankle in the third quarter of a win over Wake Forest on Oct. 7.

Swinney said Bryant has ''responded well'' since Friday night's injury and he expected him back at practice later in the week.

''We'll be really cautious with him this week,'' Swinney said.

The offense showed how dependent it was on Bryant's play: the Tigers attack and backup quarterback Zerrick Cooper accounted for one touchdown after Bryant left. Cooper threw for 88 yards and was sacked three times. Swinney was asked why highly regarded freshman Hunter Johnson, the third-stringer, did not get in with Cooper struggling to move the ball.