Coach Joe Thomas? One Browns rookie assumed vet was too old to play

We’re going to tread lightly here because our last sarcastic age-related piece got readers’ dander up rather quickly. (Ease up, people!) But that’s not going to stop us entirely from enjoying one young Cleveland Browns rookie’s awkward comment to a new teammate in their first meeting.

The Browns had a dinner for their new rookies on Thursday, and veteran left tackle Joe Thomas was invited to speak to the group. Check out what Browns first-round pick David Njoku — one of the youngest rookies in the entire NFL draft class at 20 years old — said to Thomas.

Funniest moment of the night was when @David_Njoku80 asked me if I was a coach! — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) May 12, 2017





First off, Thomas is an outstanding follow on Twitter and just a funny guy in general. So it’s no surprise that he’s having fun with this embarrassing moment. And he’s now taking his well-earned opportunity to rub it in a little more to the talented tight end from Miami, who doesn’t turn 21 until the second week of July. Thomas, for the record, is a venerable 32. (An aside: We’re tempted to introduce ourselves, now in our 40s, as the Browns’ owner when we meet him.)

.@David_Njoku80 I told him I'm a player/coach. Mostly I'll be coaching, but you will see me playing on sundays. ???? — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) May 12, 2017





Naturally, the hazing already has begun.





God bless this man. And thank you, David, for making this mistake. It made us laugh really hard. And we think it did the same for Thomas, too.

If, in life, you aren't laughing at yourself, then you aren't getting your money's worth. — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) March 23, 2017





Eric Edholm is a writer for Shutdown Corner on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at edholm@yahoo-inc.com or follow him on Twitter!

