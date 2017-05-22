In the Clutch: Raiders Carr Eclipses Chargers’ Rivers

Recently, ESPN and NFL Network articles should irk the Raiders and their fans. They continually disrespect Derek Carr, saying that a very overrated Philip Rivers is actually better. This is simply just untrue. Also, I’m mystified by the media’s love affair with someone who fails in the clutch.

The First Three Years

The Chargers drafted Philip Rivers in 2004 as Drew Brees’ back up. He sat his first two years behind a great quarterback in his prime. When Brees suffered a shoulder injury, San Diego let him walk in free agency. Rivers inherited a team that already had one of the best backs in this generation. The previous year, they drafted one of the greatest tight ends to ever suit up. The combination of LT and Gates played a profound part in his early success as the two would combine for five All-Pro selections in Rivers’ first three years.

Rivers

873 Completions

1,398 Attempts

62.4% Comp.

10,549 yards

77 TDs

35 INTs

93.5 QB Rating

Carr

1055 Completions

1732 Attempts

60.9% Comp.

11,194 yards

81 TDs

31 INTs

87.9 QB Rating

In The Clutch

This is where elite quarterbacks separate themselves from the merely good. For reasons beyond me, the media paints Rivers as a QB that can be trusted when the game is on the line. Granted, the sample sizes are not even, but you can see where Carr’s stats will dwarf Rivers.Game Winning Drives late in the 4th Quarter and Overtime as well as performance when trailing with less than 4 minutes and less than 2 minutes determine this “clutch” gene.

Rivers – 176 Games

Trailing with <4 minutes

213 /384

55.47%

2,468 Yards

12 TDs 19 INT

64.9 QB Rating

Trailing with <2 minutes

100 /198

50.51%

1,216 Yards

7 TDs 12 INT

56.3 QB Rating

26 Game Winning Drives

Carr – 47 Games Started

Trailing with <4 minutes

86/134

64.18%

948 Yards

9 TDs

3 INT

98.1 QB Rating

Trailing with <2 minutes

35/ 44

79.55%

368 Yards

6 TDs

1 INT

131.6 QB Rating

12 Game Winning Drives

Carr’s sample size with only 47 games his stats in clutch situations with the game on the line stand out. He doesn’t wither under pressure. Additionally, it seems that he improves when his team needs him the most. While it’s still much too early to project him an all-time great, the team can certainly take him to those heights and get the jewelry. Rivers will grab the gold jacket. On the other hand, Carr will hopefully pick up a ring. Thhakfully, the Raiders will not waste the latter years of Carr’s career.

