In the Clutch: Raiders Carr Eclipses Chargers’ Rivers

Recently, ESPN and NFL Network articles should irk the Raiders and their fans. They continually disrespect Derek Carr, saying that a very overrated Philip Rivers is actually better. This is simply just untrue. Also, I’m mystified by the media’s love affair with someone who fails in the clutch.
The First Three Years
The Chargers drafted Philip Rivers in 2004 as Drew Brees’ back up. He sat his first two years behind a great quarterback in his prime. When Brees suffered a shoulder injury, San Diego let him walk in free agency. Rivers inherited a team that already had one of the best backs in this generation. The previous year, they drafted one of the greatest tight ends to ever suit up. The combination of LT and Gates played a profound part in his early success as the two would combine for five All-Pro selections in Rivers’ first three years.
Rivers
873 Completions
1,398 Attempts
62.4% Comp.
10,549 yards
77 TDs
35 INTs
93.5 QB Rating
Carr
1055 Completions
1732 Attempts
60.9% Comp.
11,194 yards
81 TDs
31 INTs
87.9 QB Rating
In The Clutch
This is where elite quarterbacks separate themselves from the merely good. For reasons beyond me, the media paints Rivers as a QB that can be trusted when the game is on the line. Granted, the sample sizes are not even, but you can see where Carr’s stats will dwarf Rivers.Game Winning Drives late in the 4th Quarter and Overtime as well as performance when trailing with less than 4 minutes and less than 2 minutes determine this “clutch” gene.
Rivers – 176 Games
Trailing with <4 minutes
213 /384
55.47%
2,468 Yards
12 TDs 19 INT
64.9 QB Rating
Trailing with <2 minutes
100 /198
50.51%
1,216 Yards
7 TDs 12 INT
56.3 QB Rating
26 Game Winning Drives
Carr – 47 Games Started
Trailing with <4 minutes
86/134
64.18%
948 Yards
9 TDs
3 INT
98.1 QB Rating
Trailing with <2 minutes
35/ 44
79.55%
368 Yards
6 TDs
1 INT
131.6 QB Rating
12 Game Winning Drives
Carr’s sample size with only 47 games his stats in clutch situations with the game on the line stand out. He doesn’t wither under pressure. Additionally, it seems that he improves when his team needs him the most. While it’s still much too early to project him an all-time great, the team can certainly take him to those heights and get the jewelry. Rivers will grab the gold jacket. On the other hand, Carr will hopefully pick up a ring. Thhakfully, the Raiders will not waste the latter years of Carr’s career.
