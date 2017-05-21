Clevinger dominates Astros, Giants edge to win

Mike Clevinger and the Cleveland Indians got the better of the Houston Astros once more in MLB.

The Cleveland Indians shut out the Houston Astros in MLB, while the San Francisco Giants needed 13 innings to claim their win.

Indians pitcher Mike Clevinger did not allow a hit until the seventh inning and tossed a scoreless start as his team beat the Astros 3-0 on Saturday.

The Indians moved to 4-1 this season against the Astros who are now 29-14, still the best in baseball.

The Giants edged to a 3-1 win over the St Louis Cardinals after the pitchers dominated.

The Oakland Athletics beat the Boston Red Sox 8-3, the Pittsburgh Pirates overcame the Philadelphia Phillies 6-3 and the Atlanta Braves had a 5-2 win over the Washington Nationals.

The Cincinnati Reds claimed a 12-8 win against the Colorado Rockies, the Tampa Bay Rays beat the New York Yankees 9-5 and the Detroit Tigers were too strong for the Texas Rangers 9-3.

The New York Mets edged the Los Angeles Angels 7-5, the Baltimore Orioles beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-5 and the Miami Marlins overcame the Los Angeles Dodgers 10-6.

The Chicago White Sox thrashed the Seattle Mariners 16-1 and the Arizona Diamondbacks had a 9-1 win over the San Diego Padres.

The Kansas City Royals-Minnesota Twins clash was postponed due to weather.

PITCHING DUEL

Jeff Samardzija and Carlos Martinez dominated before the Giants overcame the Cardinals. Samardzija went eight innings, allowed five hits, walked none and struck out eight. Martinez threw nine innings, gave up just two hits, walked one and struck out five. Neither allowed a run in a game that went to extras in a 0-0 tie.

BRAVE PETERSON

Atlanta's Jace Peterson decided to do some exploring Saturday, taking a gutsy catch.

GRIFFIN PUNISHED

Rangers right-hander A.J. Griffin had been very good this season heading into Saturday's game against the Tigers with a 3.15 ERA and a 4-0 overall record. But you can throw that out the window after he almost single-handedly ended the Rangers' 10-game winning streak by allowing a career-high four home runs in just 3.1 innings of work. Griffin finished with nine earned runs scored against him in addition to nine hits and a walk.

NATIONALS AT BRAVES

While this may not be a marquee matchup between two league powerhouses, what you do get is an underrated pitching duel between Jaime Garcia and Stephen Strasburg. Garcia has four quality starts this season for the Braves (18-22) and all four of his other starts have been within one run of quality. Strasburg brings heat and entertainment for the Nationals (25-17).