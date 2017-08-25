Clemson's Dabo Swinney gets 8-year extension worth over $50 million

Winning a national title is a lucrative proposition.

Clemson announced Friday that it had signed coach Dabo Swinney to an eight-year, $54 million contract extension. The average value of Swinney’s contract is $6.75 million per season. That average would place Swinney’s salary at No. 3 in the country behind Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh and Alabama’s Nick Saban.

According to USA Today’s coaching salary database, Swinney was 12th in 2016.

“Dabo’s impact on our football program, our university and our community is immeasurable and goes well beyond the on-field successes and national championship,” Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich said in a statement. “This new agreement demonstrates our strong commitment to Dabo and our confidence in his leadership now—and in the future—and his long-term commitment to Clemson. We are thrilled that he and his family will be a part of the Clemson Family for years to come.”

Clemson is 89-28 with Swinney as its head coach and has made the College Football Playoff in each of the last two seasons. After losing a thriller to Alabama at the end of the 2015 season, Clemson got revenge in 2016 with a last-second touchdown pass for the championship. It was the school’s first national title since the 1981 season.

The move locks Swinney in as Clemson’s coach through 2024 and it’s hard to see him going anywhere else. He’s turned the Tigers into one of the nation’s best programs and now with the contract extension he has a combination of salary and program excellence few other schools could think about matching.





