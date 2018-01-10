Clemson wide receiver Deon Cain declaring for NFL draft

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) -- Clemson receiver Deon Cain is joining the growing list of Tigers' underclassmen declaring for the NFL draft.

The school announced Cain's decision Wednesday. He joins receiver Ray-Ray McCloud, safety Van Smith and offensive lineman Taylor Hearn as Tigers giving up their remaining eligibility to turn pro.

Cain is a 6-foot-1, 190-pound junior from Tampa, Florida. He was Clemson's second leading receiver with 58 catches for 734 yards and six touchdowns. The speedy Cain is projected as a mid-round selection in the draft.

There are several other Clemson players with eligibility left who have decisions to make before the Jan. 15 deadline to declare for the NFL draft, most notably defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell and Christian Wilkins and linebacker Kendall Joseph.

Three-year offensive line starter Mitch Hyatt said later Wednesday he would return for a final season.

