Clemson, Smith grinding in shadow cast by Staley, Gamecocks

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) -- Clemson women's basketball coach Audra Smith knows firsthand how hard it is to chase down Dawn Staley on the basketball court.

It may be even harder for Smith to catch her former Virginia teammate in the coaching ranks. After all, Staley has the jump on her as the reigning national champions at South Carolina.

''She has raised the bar tremendously,'' said Smith, starting her fifth season coaching the Tigers.

Through every step, Smith has talked, joked and consulted with Staley, her good friend and onetime college roommate - though that only lasted a short time when early-to-bed Smith could not sync with Staley's night-owl ways.

It was Staley who called Smith last April asking her to sit in Staley's section at the Final Four.

With confetti falling after South Carolina's national title win over Mississippi State, Smith got a call from a Gamecocks assistant as she was heading out, imploring the Clemson coach to get back to the court and join the celebration.

''Are you guys crazy?'' Smith answered. ''With all the press on the floor do you think I'm going to celebrate?''

Smith and Staley played on three Final Four teams at Virginia. Staley was the national player of the year and is one of the greatest point guards to ever play women's basketball. Smith was a 6-2 forward who Staley looked for down low.

Staley is still looking to assist her former roommate.

Smith called to discuss building a program and Staley explained how difficult the climb will be. That wasn't a revelation to Smith, but her friend upped the ante when she brought home the national crown a few miles down the road from Clemson's campus.

Clemson is 41-80 in Smith's tenure, its best showing coming last year at 15-16 that included its first Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament victory in three years. Smith received a contract extension in the offseason, athletic director Dan Radakovich saying the team had improved on and off the court.