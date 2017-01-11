Clemson receivers Williams, Scott officially leave for NFL

Clemson's Mike Williams catches a pass over Alabama's Anthony Averett during the second half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) -- Clemson receivers Mike Williams and Artavis Scott made it official on Wednesday, both declaring they will give up their final year of college for the NFL draft.

The two helped the Tigers to a 35-31 victory over No. 1 Alabama to win the national championship on Monday night. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney had said in November the two planned to leave school after this season and the pair took part in the team's Senior Day ceremonies for players not returning.

Williams posted on Twitter that he and his teammates brought a title to the school and would be ''remembered forever.''

Williams had 98 catches this season for 1,367 yards and 11 TDs.

Scott also announced his NFL intentions on Twitter, posting that he believes it's the best choice for him.

