Clemson, Oregon State basketball teams unharmed after van attack in Barcelona

Two U.S. men’s college basketball teams were both staying at a Barcelona hotel in close proximity to where a driver plowed his van into a crowd of pedestrians on Thursday in an apparent terror attack.

Clemson and Oregon State both issued statements saying their entire travel parties are safe and nobody had been hurt.

Clemson canceled Thursday night’s exhibition game against the Barcelona All-Stars and will fly home Friday as previously scheduled. Oregon State had been scheduled to tour Spain through August 25 and will now determine the viability of its remaining schedule.

Travel party with Clemson men's basketball team currently in Barcelona is safe and secure… pic.twitter.com/GsmmGha2dR — Clemson Athletics (@ClemsonTigers) August 17, 2017









At least five U.S. college teams were scheduled to be in Spain this week while participating in foreign exhibition tours.

Arizona released a statement saying its traveling party is safe and accounted for, but the Wildcats have decided to cancel their third and final exhibition game previously scheduled for Friday. Tulane athletic director Troy Dannen tweeted that his school’s traveling party was also safe. Grand Canyon’s basketball team is also unharmed, as it was not in Barcelona during the attack.

The van attack occurred in Barcelona’s historic Las Ramblas district, a popular and crowded tourist area. Barcelona police have confirmed that at least one person is dead and 32 others are injured, sone of whom were in serious condition.

Oregon State Coach Wayne Tinkle said the attack happened right in front of the team’s hotel, where the Beavers were eating at the time.

Yes we are, happened directly in front of our hotel while we were having a team meal in the restaurant, so senseless and sad! All accounted4 — Wayne Tinkle (@waynetinkle) August 17, 2017





Please keep all those impacted by today's tragedy in Barcelona in your thoughts and prayers! No words to describe the sadness. — Wayne Tinkle (@waynetinkle) August 17, 2017



