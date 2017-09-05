Clemson moves to No. 3 in post-Week 1 AP poll

Clemson is now in the top three of the AP poll.

Following Florida State’s loss to Alabama in Week 1, the Tigers moved up two spots from No. 5 to No. 3. Clemson is behind Alabama and Ohio State, who stayed in the top two spots in the poll.

Florida State fell to No. 10. Florida, which lost to Michigan, fell from No. 17 to No. 22. The in-state rivals are the only two schools that lost in Week 1 and are still ranked.

Penn State moved from No. 6 to No. 4 and the top five is rounded out by Oklahoma, which moved up from No. 5 to No. 7. Southern California, which pulled away from Western Michigan late, fell from No. 4 to No. 6.

New to the top 25 after Week 1 are TCU and Notre Dame. The Horned Frogs and Fighting Irish replace West Virginia and Texas. West Virginia lost to Virginia Tech while Texas fell at home to Maryland.

1. Alabama [60 first place votes] (LW: 1)

2. Ohio State [1] (2)

3. Clemson (5)

4. Penn State (6)

5. Oklahoma (7)

6. USC (4)

7. Washington (8)

8. Michigan (11)

9. Wisconsin (9)

10. FSU (3)

11. Oklahoma State (10)

12. LSU (13)

13. Auburn (12)

14. Stanford (14)

15. Georgia (15)

16. Miami (18)

17. Louisville (16)

18. Virginia Tech (21)

19. Kansas State (20)

20. Washington State (24)

21. South Florida (19)

22. Florida (17)

23. TCU (NR)

24. Notre Dame (NR)

25. Tennessee (25)

