Clemson DT Jabril Robinson to transfer

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) -- Clemson reserve defensive tackle Jabril Robinson is leaving the program for his final season.

Robinson announced his decision Monday on the team's Twitter feed. He said he's grateful for his development, both on and off the field, during his four years at Clemson, but felt he would have a better opportunity for playing time elsewhere.

With the return of starting tackles Christian Wilkins and Dexter Lawrence, along with key reserve Albert Huggins, there appeared to be little space for the 6-foot-2, 270-pound redshirt junior to make a mark next fall.

Robinson is the third Clemson player to leave the program this offseason. Quarterbacks Zerrick Cooper and Tucker Israel also transferred.

---

More AP college football: https://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25