Clemson defensive coordinator Venables to earn $2 million

The Associated Press
Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables talks to the media during an NCAA college football news conference on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2013, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Clemson takes on Ohio State in the Orange Bowl on Friday, Jan. 3, 2014. (AP Photo/J Pat Carter)

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) -- Clemson's Brent Venables has become the second assistant college football coach to reach the $2 million plateau.

School trustees approved a $300,000 raise for the Tigers' defensive coordinator on Thursday. It was part of more than $700,000 in raises given Clemson's assistants after the team won a third consecutive Atlantic Coast Conference title and made the College Football Playoff for the third year in a row.

Venables joins LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda as the only college assistants to annually make $2 million. Aranda recently received a contract worth $2.5 million.

Clemson co-offensive coordinators Tony Elliott and Jeff Scott received raises of $50,000 each, increasing their salaries to $850,000 apiece.

Offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell got a $25,000 raise and will make $540,000 next season.

Lemanski Hall, Clemson's recently named 10th assistant, will make $300,000.

