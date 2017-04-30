Clement says Rashford “deceived the referee” for penalty

According to Swansea City manager Paul Clement, Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford earned the game’s opening goal by “deceiving the referee.”

“My players clearly thought it wasn’t a penalty, and seeing the replay the player [Rashford] has deceived the referee,” Clement said. “It’s clear. There’s no other way to look at it. The ref seemed to have some doubts because there was a big delay and I spoke to him afterwards and he said he was only receiving confirmation from his assistants. It was a mistake. He went down way before there was contact.”

Clement’s words are chosen well, as they do not question the refereeing decision, but are instead pointed at Rashford for his ability to earn the penalty, therefore doing his best to avoid any disciplinary action.

Watching the replay, it’s hard to argue with the Swansea boss. Rashford looks to not only reach his leg out to invite contact as Lukasz Fabianski pulls out of the challenge, but also goes to ground before the contact comes.

“Lukasz was furious,” Clement said. “He’s said: ‘I’ve gone down to get hands on the ball, I can see I can’t get it, I’ve come away from it, and he’s gone down before the contact.’”

Clement, however, refused to go any further with regards to the 20-year-old Rashford. “No I’m not saying cheat. I’m saying deceived. It’s the word I’ve chosen. I would use cheat another time. On this occasion I’m saying he deceived him.”

Wayne Rooney would score from the spot, putting Manchester United in front on the stroke of halftime. The lead would not hold as a Gylfi Sigurdsson free-kick leveled the score.

