Claesson's 1st goal helps streaking Senators beat Stars 5-2

Dallas Stars' Antti Niemi (31) of Finland peers around Ottawa Senators' Mark Stone (61) as a shot by Viktor Stalberg, not shown, enters the net for a score in the second period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Wednesday, March 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

DALLAS (AP) -- Defenseman Fredrik Claesson scored his first NHL goal and added an assist to help the Ottawa Senators win their fourth straight game, 5-2 over the Dallas Stars on Wednesday night.

Ottawa moved within four points of first-place Montreal in the Atlantic Division. The Senators' winning streak began after they acquired Viktor Stalberg and Alexandre Burrows near the trade deadline.

Craig Anderson made 35 saves and tied the Ottawa franchise record with his 146th victory.

Stalberg and Cody Cedi also each had a goal and an assist for the Senators, and Mike Hoffman had two assists.

Chris Wideman and Jean-Gabriel Pageau also scored against Dallas starting goalie Kari Lehtonen, who left at 3:21 of the second period after allowing three goals in 18 shots.

Antti Niemi replaced Lehtonen. Ottawa didn't have a shot on goal against Niemi for 14:48, until Stalberg scored on the power play for a 4-1 lead. Tyler Seguin and Jason Spezza scored for Dallas.

The Senators scored first on the power play at 13:41 of the first period. Stalberg passed cross-ice to Wideman in the right faceoff circle, and he put a wrist shot into the right side of the net before Lehtonen could get back.

Ottawa took a 2-0 lead at 15:21 when Zack Smith won a faceoff back to Claesson high in the slot for a slap shot and his first goal in 36 career NHL games.

Pageau slid the puck from the slot through traffic and between Lehtonen's legs to knock the goalie from the game.

Seguin pulled Dallas back within two goals at 3-1. Spezza passed from behind the net to Seguin at the left, and he put the puck into a narrow opening inside the left post.

Stalberg deflected Dion Phaneuf's shot from the left post past Niemi.

Spezza scored on the power play in the third period with a shot that deflected off Mark Borowiecki's right leg.

Ceci's goal at 9:01 of the third went in off Niemi's skate.

NOTES: The Stars signed RW Adam Cracknell to a one-year contract extension for $675,000. In his seventh season, the first with Dallas, he has career highs of seven goals and 54 games played. . Ottawa C Kyle Turris missed his first game this season because of an injured finger. ... In Pageau's past four games against the Stars, he has six points (three goals, three assists). He won 10 of 11 faceoffs in the first two periods. ... Playing in his third NHL game, Dallas' Remi Elie had his first assist on Seguin's goal, and Ales Hemsky had his first point in only five games played in an injury-riddled season. ... Borowiecki, the league leader in penalty minutes, increased his total to 126 with a double minor for roughing in the first period. ... The Senators had two goals on three power plays, after going 2 for 16 in their past six games, and Dallas' penalty killers had been 14 for 16 in the previous six.

UP NEXT

Senators: Play the second of three road games in four nights on Friday at Arizona.

Stars: Begin a four-game trip on Sunday at San Jose.