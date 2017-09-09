Cincinnati-Michigan ref calmly recovers after announcing penalty the wrong direction

This is how you make up for looking the wrong direction when you’re announcing a penalty.

The referee in Saturday’s game between Cincinnati and Michigan got turned around. When he realized his mistake, he calmly turned around and joked that it was now time to tell the other side of the stadium what had happened.

Ref played it so cool pic.twitter.com/zDbqgWuoBA — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 9, 2017





He didn’t miss a beat with his body language either. Something tells us he’s recovered from a similar mistake before. The clap is perfect.

