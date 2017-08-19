Watch: Christian Pulisic scores, adds assist in Dortmund's Bundesliga opener

Christian Pulisic might just be the greatest American since [insert famous politician or public figure here], and he continues to prove why over in Germany for Borussia Dortmund.

A couple weeks after scoring the opening goal in the German Super Cup, Pulisic opened his 2017-18 Bundesliga account in style with a sweet strike into the far side netting:

THE KID STRIKES AGAIN! Pulisic scores Dortmund's first Bundesliga goal of the season. @cpulisic_10 #WOBBVB https://t.co/CrJF3PThvp — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 19, 2017





Pulisic picked up the ball on the right side of the box as Lukasz Piszczek streamed forward on an overlapping run to his right. That’s the ball Pulisic likely would have played last year.

View photos (Fox Soccer on Twitter) More

But the 18-year-old American is looking to up his goal output this season, and opted for a shot. He scored just three Bundesliga goals in his breakout 2016-17 campaign, and is hoping to improve upon that tally in 2017-18. In that department, he’s off to a fantastic start.

Then, in the second half, Pulisic played the role of provider. His driven cross found a sliding Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at the far post to give Dortmund a 3-0 lead at Wolfsburg:

Who needs a Dembele when you got a Pulisic? 1 goal, 1 assist for the #USMNT star as Aubameyang gets his 1st. #WOBBVB https://t.co/oPRZDsp4cQ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 19, 2017





Marc Bartra had doubled the visitors’ lead with a wonderful goal five minutes after Pulisic’s opener in the first half. After finishing third last season – 18 points off Bayern Munich’s title-winning pace – Dortmund couldn’t have asked for a much better 60 minutes to start the season, and Pulisic was a big part of that.

The American attacker started on the right wing alongside Aubameyang up top and new signing Maximilian Philipp on the opposite wing. Ousmane Dembele’s suspension, a result of the young Frenchman trying to force a move to Barcelona, opened up one of the two winger spots in the starting lineup. Regardless of Dembele’s status, though, Pulisic should be a regular starter for Dortmund this season. He’ll turn 19 in September.

Dortmund held on for a 3-0 victory. It will host Hertha Berlin next Saturday before many of its stars, including Pulisic, head off to their national teams for World Cup qualifiers.