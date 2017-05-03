Christian Benteke 'trying to persuade' Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho over Crystal Palace switch

George Flood
View photos
Jurgen Klopp

Crystal Palace may just boast an influential weapon in their pursuit of a permanent deal for dominant loanee Mamadou Sakho, with striker Christian Benteke admitting that he is attempting to persuade his former Liverpool teammate to move to Selhurst Park on a full-time basis.

Centre-back Sakho has thrived since joining the Eagles on a six-month arrangement on January deadline day and his consistently impressive performances in the heart of defence have been instrumental in helping Sam Allardyce's side pull out of the relegation mire. The Frenchman had been feared lost for the remainder of the campaign after being stretchered off during last month's 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur. But scans have allayed initial fears over the severity of a knee injury, and it is now being said that he has not given up hope of featuring in the final Premier League game of the season against Manchester United at Old Trafford on 21 May.

Trending: Dane Coles doubtful for Lions first test with 'mystery' concussion

Whether or not Sakho plays again this term, there is no doubting the significant impact he has made during his short time in south-east London.

The lack of an option to buy coupled with a lofty price tag that The Telegraph claims currently stands at £30m ($38.7m) are likely to prove considerable stumbling blocks for Palace in their bid to secure his signature on a full-time basis in the summer and Benteke knows they face an uphill battle amid interest from elsewhere.

Don't miss: Wilfried Zaha told to leave Crystal Palace amid Tottenham interest

"I'm trying to persuade him to stay but it will be tough," the Belgian international, who played alongside Sakho at Anfield for one season in 2015-16, was quoted as saying by the Evening Standard. "He'll have offers from other clubs, although our chairman and boss will try to get him to stay too."

Lauding his impact, Benteke added: "He's made such a difference to us. First, we have to make sure we remain in the Prem – but we're not far away now."

Most popular: McGregor has 'no f**king chance" of beating Mayweather says Tarver

Allardyce has made little secret of his desire to keep Sakho, although concedes that it would require a "big negotiation". He also stressed that Palace must make absolutely sure of safety before switching focus to potential targets.

View photos
Christian Benteke and Mamadou Sakho

With three years left to run on a long-term contract extension signed in 2015, Sakho has insisted that, if he has to don the Liverpool shirt again, he will "do so with pleasure". The 27-year-old was frozen out under Jurgen Klopp after being sent home from a preseason tour of the US due to disciplinary problems and did not make a single appearance for the Reds before being dispatched to Palace.

Speaking in April, Klopp refused to be drawn on the issue of Sakho's future. He said: "There is nothing to say at this moment because you can imagine, like all the plans we have for next season, we speak about it behind closed doors. At the moment when we have to say something we will say something.

"I see a lot of Premier League games so I see Crystal Palace too and I see how he's playing there and all this stuff. When we have to say something about this we will say it."

You may be interested in:

  • How one high school secondary beat the odds to send all four players to the NFL
    ESPN.com

    How one high school secondary beat the odds to send all four players to the NFL

    Dan Murphy ESPN Staff Writer Close Covers the Big Ten Joined ESPN.com in 2014 Graduate of the University of Notre Dame Follow on Twitter Jourdan Lewis was at a gas station when Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones called his cellphone with the good news this past weekend. After Lewis let his mom and sister know that he was the 92nd overall pick in the NFL draft, he opened up the group message he uses to keep up with his high school buddies from Cass Tech in Detroit and sent out a message. "I'm a Cowboy," he typed. The message didn't quite sink in. "I'm a DALLAS Cowboy." "Then everybody just went nuts," Lewis said. "You can't put it in words how everybody felt. Everybody was elated; our dreams were

  • Gregg Popovich had a fantastic reaction after the Spurs were blown out in a jarring Game 1 loss to the Rockets
    Business Insider

    Gregg Popovich had a fantastic reaction after the Spurs were blown out in a jarring Game 1 loss to the Rockets

    The Spurs were blown out 129-99, at one point trailing by 39, as the Rockets connected on 22 threes in a blitzkrieg in San Antonio. On Tuesday, Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich was asked about adjustments to the Rockets' hot shooting in Game 1 and had an unexpected response, considering the circumstances. "What do I know, we just lost by 50?" Popovich said while laughing.

  • New York Giants news, 5/3: Jerry Reese responds to Shaun O’Hara
    Big Blue View

    New York Giants news, 5/3: Jerry Reese responds to Shaun O’Hara

    Good morning, New York Giants fans! Here is a quick check of your Giants-related headlines, including notes on Jerry Reese, Eli Manning, Wayne Gallman and more. "Shaun can have his opinion, he can say what he wants to say. But we do this for a living," Reese said during an appearance with Michael Kay and Don LaGreca on ESPN Radio 98.7. "That's all I have to say about that." ... "In the first three rounds, there were only 10 offensive linemen taken," Reese said. "That should tell you something about the depth. ... That tells you a little bit about the offensive linemen." “Eli needs to do his job, he needs to focus on getting ready to go out and play at a high level this year and be a good teammate

  • LeBron James says he's going to pay for a Cavs veteran who was fined two-thirds of his salary this season after just 3 minutes of playoffs action
    Business Insider

    LeBron James says he's going to pay for a Cavs veteran who was fined two-thirds of his salary this season after just 3 minutes of playoffs action

    LeBron James says he's going to help out his teammate Dahntay Jones after Jones got a bit too worked up in Game 1 of the Cleveland Cavaliers' second round series against the Toronto Raptors. Jones, a 36-year-old veteran, played the final three minutes of the Cavs' rout of the Raptors on Monday and quickly accrued two technicals and an ejection, resulting in $6,000 of fines. For Jones, who made just $9,000 this season because he was signed and played in the Cavs final regular-season game, that means two-thirds of his salary would be going out the window.

  • With Jared Goff trade now complete, here are all the players involved
    Rams Wire

    With Jared Goff trade now complete, here are all the players involved

    The trade between the Los Angeles Rams and the Tennessee Titans for quarterback Jared Goff has all the players on their respective teams. We took a look at all of the players who were involved. With the Rams selecting a tight end and a wide receiver with their first two picks this season, however, it’s unclear what the future roster projections look like for Pharoh Cooper, Temarrick Hemmingway and Mike Thomas. All three of the players listed above were selected during the 2016 draft in the package for Goff. The traded Round 4 (Pick 113 overall) of the 2016 draft to the Chicago Bears for picks 117 and 206. The trade value chart calls this essentially equivalent. Round 1, Pick 1 (2016) — Jared

  • Why Taco Charlton doesn't need to be the Cowboys' next DeMarcus Ware
    SportsDay

    Why Taco Charlton doesn't need to be the Cowboys' next DeMarcus Ware

    Just judging the Taco Charlton pick right after it happened, I was on the fence, gave it a B, B-. It doesn't really blow me away. But then when you see what they got in the next two rounds to go with it, that was really impressive. I didn't think they'd be able to pull off the two corners. Sherrington: It was the right thing to do because I think they view him as a rotational piece. This is a guy we can add to the mix. How do you think they view him athletically as a ceiling? Machota: I think they view him as better than DeMarcus Lawrence where he is right now [having] dealt with back surgeries the last two offseasons. Taco Charlton's no Myles Garrett but do you want to give up three Taco Charltons

  • Woodley names fighters he intends to face for July return
    Bloody Elbow

    Woodley names fighters he intends to face for July return

    It has been two months since his rematch against Stephen Thompson, and UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley is already looking to make his Octagon return. Late last week, “The Chosen One” announced that he has commenced a training camp for a possible fight in July. “As you guys have heard, champ camp just kicked off. I can’t release who it is yet, but your boy is going to be fighting in July. So stay tuned for the details on that,” Woodley said on FOX Sports: PROcast. With his own clamor for “big money fights,” it could be expected for Woodley to look towards facing a marquee-named opponent. In his recent interview on UFC Unfiltered, he did just that by calling out some of his headline-worthy

  • Quiet Ranger finally makes impact with highlight-reel play
    New York Post

    Quiet Ranger finally makes impact with highlight-reel play

    The Rangers were already in complete command of the game they positively had to have, up 3-0 late in the second period. But still, the highlight-reel play of their 4-1 Game 3 victory over the Senators at the Garden was the gem that J.T. Miller turned in with 1:43 remaining in the period. It was a play the Rangers had been waiting for Miller to make all postseason. He had been conspicuously quiet in the playoffs after posting a career-best 22 goals and 56 points in the regular season. That all changed with his spectacular effort late in the second when Miller skated the puck into the Senators’ zone, slowed up to allow some support to join him, left two Senators players sprawled on the ice with

  • Cubs players wonder about proper discipline in wake of Adam Jones incident
    Chicago Tribune

    Cubs players wonder about proper discipline in wake of Adam Jones incident

    Jason Heyward briefly looked at a television show discussing the racial slurs directed at Orioles center fielder Adam Jones at Fenway Park and shook his head before heading to the batting cage. "You hear stuff, you hear stuff," Heyward said Tuesday when asked if similar slurs were directed at him during the Cubs' visit to Boston last weekend. Heyward added later, "Nothing shocks me. … It's not the only park. I'm not too surprised." Heyward said he received taunts after making a spectacular catch in San Francisco while lying on the ground for several minutes. He suffered injuries to his right torso and abdomen. From fellow African-American Carl Edwards Jr. to slugger Kyle Schwarber to manager

  • Raiders purchase stadium site in Las Vegas
    Sports Illustrated

    Raiders purchase stadium site in Las Vegas

    The Oakland Raiders finalized the purchase of a site in Las Vegas to build their 65,000-seat, $1.9 billion stadium for when the team relocates to the city. The site is easily accessible from Interstate 15 in Las Vegas and also gives the team a chance to start laying the groundwork to get companies to bid on potential naming rights for the stadium. Last month, NFL owners approved the Raiders move to Las Vegas, and the team has options to play in the aging OaklandAlameda County Coliseum for the next two seasons.

  • DeMarcus Walker: ‘I was shocked when the Broncos called’
    Mile High Report

    DeMarcus Walker: ‘I was shocked when the Broncos called’

    When the Denver Broncos drafted Florida State standout, DeMarcus Walker, it seemed every draft analyst felt he would become the perfect replacement for Malik Jackson. Eric Goodman and Les Shapiro from The Afternoon Drive had a good chat with the rookie in the clip below: Walker admitted he didn’t even have the Broncos on his radar and when they called he was a bit shocked. Often, teams will do that with players they really like, but are doubtful they will have a chance to get them based on their own draft projections. He comes off as a man who has his priorities around football right on par with the greats. You will come away feeling like he will put everything he has into his craft to help this

  • NFL post-draft power rankings
    USA Today

    NFL post-draft power rankings

    1. Patriots (previous: 1): Picks were sparse, but the Patriots' true haul included WR Brandin Cooks, DE Kony Ealy, TE Dwayne Allen and RB Mike Gillislee. There's no shortage of young talent for the champs. Winslow Townson, USA TODAY Sports

  • Sneak a look at the new Kevin Durant shoes: The KD10
    CBS Sports

    Sneak a look at the new Kevin Durant shoes: The KD10

    Kevin Durant has some of the most popular shoes, not only among NBA fans but among players themselves. It's not uncommon to see a pair of KD9s on an NBA court, especially among the Golden State Warriors, and they're a popular choice among hoop heads. Most prefer to play in them as opposed to showing off, but they rarely look bad. Today on Twitter, sneaker heads got a sneak peek at the new KD10 that will be coming out soon. Fans should get a closer look at them later Tuesday night on YouTube. It makes sense that Tuesday would be the reveal with the Warriors opening up their second-round matchup against the Jazz. So, the KD10 themselves. They're fine. Not awful by any means, but they lack the flash

  • Yahoo Sports Videos

    Ronaldo's hat trick boosts Real Madrid to 3-0 win

    The Portuguese striker placed his club one step closer to the Champions League final with a monster performance on Tuesday night.

  • Bills decline fifth-year option on Sammy Watkins, making him free agent after season
    Shutdown Corner

    Bills decline fifth-year option on Sammy Watkins, making him free agent after season

    The Buffalo Bills have declined the fifth-year option on wide receiver Sammy Watkins’ contract, which means he will become a free agent following the 2017 season. The Buffalo Bills have declined to pick up Sammy Watkins' fifth-year option. One, clearly the team was in flux following the post-draft ouster of general manager Doug Whaley.

  • These are the 8 boxers most likely to face Anthony Joshua over the next 2 years
    Business Insider

    These are the 8 boxers most likely to face Anthony Joshua over the next 2 years

    The hype is real: Anthony Joshua is well on his way to becoming the "face" of boxing. The 2012 Olympic gold medalist lit up the sport on Saturday with a knockout victory over Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley Stadium. A heavyweight fight for the ages, it confirmed Joshua as the IBF, WBA, and IBO champion and will likely catapult Joshua into regular big-money bouts. Tyson Fury has already been highlighted as a potential next opponent, but who else could the Londoner duel with? We have put together a full list of big-money opponents, voluntary world title defences, and mandatory challenges.

  • Bills ask for permission to interview Brandon Beane
    NBC Sports: ProFootballTalk

    Bills ask for permission to interview Brandon Beane

    The Bills aren’t wasting any time starting their search for a new General Manager. According to ESPN, the Bills have asked for permission to interview Panthers assistant G.M. Brandon Beane for the vacancy created by Doug Whaley’s firing yesterday morning. Technically speaking, the Panthers could block the request if the job doesn’t include final say over the 53-man roster. And after comments this weekend by owner Terry Pegula, it’s reasonable to wonder if that’s the case. Head coach Sean McDermott (who knows Beane well) was the one running things on draft weekend, whether anyone will admit it or not. And Pegula danced when asked about the future structure of the job. “Sean’s a head coach,” Pegula

  • NBC Sports

    NASCAR America: Jeff Burton: Contact with Dale Jr. ‘100 percent’ on Jimmie Johnson

    Even though his spotter took some of the blame Monday afternoon, NASCAR America analyst Jeff Burton said Sunday’s late-race contact between Jimmie Johnson and Dale Earnhardt Jr. is “100 percent” on the seven-time champion. “Jimmie Johnson would say

  • 'This is perfect b******t': Anderson Silva threatens UFC with retirement
    International Business Times

    'This is perfect b******t': Anderson Silva threatens UFC with retirement

    Anderson Silva has given the UFC an ultimatum to either hand him an interim middleweight title fight against Yoel Romero or risk losing him to retirement. The 42-year-old MMA legend was scheduled to fight Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 212 on 3 June in his home country of Brazil. With Silva having no opponent for the event, he recently earmarked Nick Diaz and Romero as potential matchups for Rio de Janeiro but nothing has come to fruition as of yet, leaving the former middleweight champion frustrated.

  • Joe Ingles says he’ll pay to send the Warriors to Vegas
    Sports Illustrated

    Joe Ingles says he’ll pay to send the Warriors to Vegas

    Joe Ingles knows how to keep the Warriors busy if they get bored in Utah: he’s offered to pay for the Warriors’ travel to Las Vegas on off days. “The problem with Utah is that you're just sitting there and your mind is like dead, because in L.A. you still got energy for the game," Andre Iguodala said this week, expressing his preference to play the Clippers in the second round of the playoffs. If they want the entertainment, they can drive to Vegas if they really want,” Ingles said.

  • Jameis Winston football friend accused of horrifying sex assault
    New York Post

    Jameis Winston football friend accused of horrifying sex assault

    TAMPA, Fla. — Police have arrested a 22-year-old University of South Florida football player, and close friend of Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston, on charges of sexual battery and false imprisonment hours after he allegedly assaulted a female student in her dorm room. USF police announced Tuesday that they arrested LaDarrius Divonta Jackson at 10:30 p.m. Monday. According to the police statement, Jackson allegedly assaulted a female acquaintance at 2:30 p.m. Monday. According to the arrest report, the victim told police that Jackson pushed her into her room and “she attempted to prevent him by placing her hands on the walls” before she was assaulted. She said he pushed her head toward his groin

  • Duke lands commitment from player who was about to sign with Eastern Kentucky
    CBS Sports

    Duke lands commitment from player who was about to sign with Eastern Kentucky

    There are recurrent surprises in basketball recruiting, and then there are borderline-unprecedented and shocking events. What happened with Duke on Monday night qualifies with the latter.  A player almost nobody had heard of, three-star recruit Jordan Goldwire, took an official visit to Duke on Monday. By 8:36 p.m., he had committed to play for the Blue Devils next season.  Goldwire, who was previously weighing offers from Eastern Kentucky, Coastal Carolina and Hofstra, commits to Duke at a time when Mike Krzyzewski is recruiting elite five-star prospects and future one-and-dones such as Trevon Duval, Kevin Knox and Mohamed Bamba.  And here's this point guard out of Norcross, Georgia who somehow

  • Yardbarker

    WATCH: NBA Draft Lottery 2017: Lakers Best & Worst Case Scenarios

    Los Angeles Lakers reporter Serena Winters and ESPNLA's Allen Sliwa break down best and worst case scenarios of the draft lottery on May 16th. By now, you know the probabilities...the Lakers have a 46.9% chance of keeping their top three pick, and a 53.1% of losing it. And, if they lose their top three draft pick, they also lose their 2019 first rounder. We break down the best and worst case scenarios with ESPN Los Angeles' Allen Sliwa, host of Lakers Talk on 710AM. What should the front office do if they wind up in the top three, draft a potential star or dangle it as a trade asset? And, what should be the priority if they lose their pick, which also means they lose their 2019 first rounder

  • Patriots veterans on the roster bubble following the draft
    Pats Pulpit

    Patriots veterans on the roster bubble following the draft

    While the Patriots did their usual “wheeling and dealing” on draft weekend, it was rather uneventful compared to years past. The team only made four draft picks, which is not only the lowest amount during Bill Belichick’s reign, but a franchise low as well. With that comes a good amount of undrafted free agent signings as there are a reported 18 of them. Combined between the draft selections and signings, it’s time to take a look at a few veterans who could lose their roster spot to a rookie. 1. Linebacker Jonathan Freeny (biggest threat: Harvey Langi): Freeny is coming off major shoulder surgery after playing five rather ineffective games (four starts). In 2016, he finished with 10 tackles and