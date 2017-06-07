Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's daughter threw out cutest first pitch ever

There are a lot of ways to throw out a ceremonial first pitch at a baseball game. You can flip like a gymnast, you can have a chihuahua conduct an invisible orchestra on your back, you can even completely fail to get the ball to home plate. But what’s the cutest way to throw out the first pitch? That’s easy: have a baby do it.

That’s what the Seattle Mariners did on Tuesday night when Luna Stephens, the one-year-old daughter of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, threw out the first pitch before the Mariners faced the Minnesota Twins.

The whole thing started as most things do these days: on Twitter. Teigen tweeted about being in Seattle, where she went to high school, for several of Legend’s shows. Camden Finney, the senior marketing manager for the Mariners, offered her tickets for a game while she was in town. Teigen accepted, and then Finney offered her great seats and the chance to throw out the first pitch, which is a pretty sweet deal. Teigen accepted, but she had one condition.

While tons of people would have shown up to see Teigen umpire a major league baseball game, it very sadly wasn’t allowed.

But who would throw out that first pitch? Teigen and Legend are both famous in their own right: Teigen is a model, food blogger and cookbook author, and Legend is a singer, songwriter and actor. Either one of them could have claimed the rights to this first pitch. But instead they gave the privilege to the newest member of their family, their daughter Luna. And they wanted to make sure she was prepared.

And Luna, decked out in a tiny personalized Mariners jersey, made the most of her opportunity.









The best part about this first pitch is that it was completely engineered to accommodate little Luna. Putting her on the mound at 60 feet, 6 inches away from home plate would be a little unfair for a little girl whose arms aren’t even a foot long, so they set up a few feet from home plate. Robinson Cano set up right in front of her, ready to take the heat from Luna’s well-practiced throwing arm.

Luna got three tries. After her first throw ended up next to her, Luna’s final two attempts actually went forward, which is at least as good as 50 Cent did, and a whole lot cuter. After it was all over, Teigen was every bit the proud parent.

And Luna seemed to be having a lot of fun… with the ballplayers’ bubble gum.





Legend’s reaction in that photo is great. That one gesture seems to say “No, honey, that’s not yours, that belongs to the players. And don’t eat it with the wrapper on!”

