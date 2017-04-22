Chris Paul wouldn't let the Clippers lose Game 3, and the Jazz need answers

When Blake Griffin went down just before halftime, you could feel it coming.

The Utah Jazz had come out of the gates firing in front of their hometown crowd for Game 3, with Gordon Hayward exploding to score more in the first quarter than he had in either of the first two games of this series. They’d built a 13-point lead late in the first, and just after the Los Angeles Clippers started walking them down midway through the second quarter, Griffin pulled up lame with a bruised right big toe that would knock him out for the remainder of the game, and perhaps beyond.

The Jazz took advantage of Griffin’s absence and the break in concentration, pushing the lead back to nine before halftime and opening a bad door to a dark place that the Clippers and their fans know all too well. OK, you thought. So this is how the Clips crumble in the playoffs this year.

Except … well, Chris Paul had another thought.

With Griffin shelved and the Clips in need of some magic to avoid falling behind 2-1, the nine-time All-Star took over the game in the second half. Paul scored 24 points in the third and fourth quarters — his highest-scoring second half of the season — with seven rebounds and three assists in 18 minutes after intermission to knock Utah on its heels and give L.A. what it needed to survive.

The venerable Point God became a score-first assassin in the fourth quarter, slicing and dicing a Jazz defense that desperately missed injured center Rudy Gobert to fuel a 15-0 Clipper run over a six-minute stretch in the last stanza. Through sheer force of will, and some dark-warlock-status ball-handling …

Chris Paul splits the D by going behind the back, the replay view pic.twitter.com/vJEOWKc6gc — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) April 22, 2017





… Paul turned an eight-point Utah lead into a seven-point Clippers advantage. He’d go on to hit four critical free throws in the final 10 seconds to help L.A. hold on for a 111-106 win that left the Jazz stunned, quieted down the typically raucous Salt Lake City crowd, and gave the Clips back the home-court advantage that they’d lost after Joe Johnson’s buzzer-beater in Game 1.

Paul finished with 34 points on 12-for-22 shooting, along with 10 assists, seven rebounds, two steals and just two turnovers in 36 minutes despite controlling absolutely every aspect of the proceedings for the Clippers, who have bounced back from losing Game 1 on their home floor to win two straight.

Chris Paul got wherever he wanted on the court in the second half of Game 3. (Getty Images) More

Big man DeAndre Jordan added 17 points, 13 rebounds, an assist and a block in 39 minutes of manning the middle, and defense-first swingman Luc Mbah a Moute made himself an offensive threat, scoring 15 points on 6-for-9 shooting to go with six rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in 36 1/2 minutes.

It’s a good thing Mbah a Moute chipped in offensively in Game 3, because his primary contribution through the first two games — putting the clamps on Jazz All-Star Hayward — went by the wayside in the game’s opening minutes.

After 96 minutes of struggling to find open looks, Hayward suddenly had room to breathe free on Friday, finding pockets of space off motion and screening actions that just weren’t there in L.A. He took advantage, pouring in 21 points on 7-for-8 shooting with three 3-pointers — the highest-scoring single quarter in Jazz postseason history — to stake Utah to a 34-21 lead through 12 minutes.

He took a step back in the second quarter, sliding into a facilitating role in a more egalitarian Utah attack. After halftime, though, as Paul began to make his push, Hayward stepped up to the challenge, teaming with point guard George Hill to score 24 points in the frame and sending a charge through the Vivint Smart Home Arena crowd by blowing past rim-protecting monster Jordan for a big two-handed slam through contact that gave the Jazz a four-point lead late in the third quarter:

