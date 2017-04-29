Chris Paul told Paul Pierce: “You’re not ending your career in Utah”

When the Clippers lose their final game this season — maybe Sunday, maybe not for weeks — the Hall of Fame career of Paul Pierce will come to an end.

It’s not why Doc Rivers was leaning so heavily on Pierce Friday night, that’s more desperation on a shorthanded (and not that deep to start with) lineup. The Clippers got away with 20+ minutes of Pierce on Friday and still got the win.

He even served as an inspiration for Chris Paul, as CP3 said in his postgame press conference.

Clippers' Chris Paul's message to Paul Pierce during Game 6: "You're not ending your career in Utah." pic.twitter.com/xse5Yv7Ha2 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 29, 2017





The best part of that video? DeAndre Jordan‘s reaction.

You can be sure Utah Jazz fans will take this comment as a slight and let CP3 hear about it next season. As for the Jazz players, they are heading into Game 7, how much more motivation do they need.