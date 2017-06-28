How the Chris Paul trade changes the Western Conference landscape

We haven’t even reached free agency, and Chris Paul’s push to join the Houston Rockets has already sent shockwaves through the NBA that will ripple across the Western Conference for years to come.

When all is said and done in the weeks following Wednesday’s trade, which pairs Paul with James Harden on a Rockets team that won 55 games last season, almost every playoff team in the West could feel its effects in more ways than just, “Holy hell, how do we stop this ridiculous backcourt tandem?”

[Follow Ball Don’t Lie on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Tumblr]

So, let’s take a look at what the Paul deal means for every team at the top of the Western Conference.

Golden State Warriors

They’re cool. After adding Kevin Durant to a team that won 73 games the year before, the Warriors just enjoyed arguably the greatest single season in NBA history. That’s a scary thought, considering Durant (the reigning Finals MVP), Stephen Curry (two-time regular-season MVP), Draymond Green (reigning Defensive Player of the Year) and Klay Thompson (three-time All-Star) are all squarely in their primes.

However, adding a nine-time All-Star and seven-time All-Defensive First Team selection to a team that nearly matched Golden State’s offensive prowess last season might closes the gap. Should Houston succeed in landing a third star (i.e., Paul George), that gap could get even tighter. And should Andre Iguodala leave the Warriors in free agency, well, suddenly a budding dynasty has a worthy challenger.

San Antonio Spurs

San Antonio blew Houston’s doors off in the second round of the playoffs and looked to be a legitimate foe for the Warriors, before Kawhi Leonard injured his ankle and Golden State went on to sweep the conference finals. Reported mutual interest between CP3 and the Spurs fueled rumors that they could be the ones narrowing the divide this summer, and Pau Gasol opting out of his $16.2 million salary in favor of a pay cut in 2017-18 suggested San Antonio was planning to make its move.

Now, the Spurs find themselves chasing their Texas neighbors in this wild West arms race, all while reports persist that they are looking to dump LaMarcus Aldridge’s max contract. Wednesday’s trade is undoubtedly a blow to the Spurs, at least until Gregg Popovich pulls the next rabbit out of his hat.

Houston Rockets

Well, they have Chris Paul now. As our own Dan Devine pointed out, the Rockets added one of the game’s greatest ever mid-range shooters to a team that San Antonio’s defense solved by daring them to take long jumpers, while also taking the usage load off Harden, who faded fast down the stretch.

None of this is to say the Rockets are adding Paul without risk. They dealt Patrick Beverley, Sam Dekker, Lou Williams, Montrezl Harrell and a protected 2018 first-round pick, raiding their depth chart. Barring a trade for George or another third star, Houston enters free agency with a starting lineup of Paul, Harden, Trevor Ariza, Ryan Anderson and Clint Capela. Sixth Man of the Year Eric Gordon will come off the bench, and Nene remains a free agent. Beyond that, there’s a lot of unproven talent.

Paul is picking up his 2017-18 option in the deal and is now eligible for a five-year, $201 million super-max extension from the Rockets that could keep him in Houston past his 38th birthday. Should Houston’s experiment with two ball-dominant point guards — both of whom can play off the ball, no doubt — fail in Years 1 and 2, what becomes of a Rockets team paying CP3 $40 million in his mid-30s?

And what if Paul turns down the extension to become a free agent next summer, when Banana Boat brethren LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony and Dwyane Wade will also presumably be on the market? That would leave the Rockets scrambling to pick up the pieces with Harden, flotsam and jetsam.

With CP3, Houston is an attractive landing spot for high-priced stars and value role players alike.

Source on Rockets: "They think they are getting Carmelo or Paul George." — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) June 28, 2017





Without him, well, they’re just another team watching the Warriors rule the West until 2022.

Los Angeles Clippers

The Clippers answered half the question of whether they can retain Paul and Blake Griffin in free agency. The front office reportedly remains confident they can re-sign Griffin, but LA is a much less attractive roster today than it was yesterday, and opponents are already licking their chops for Griffin.

Read More