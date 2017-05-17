Chris Davis hit go-ahead home runs in both the 12th and 13th innings

The Orioles and Tigers played a wild one last night at Comerica Park, a 13-inning affair that ultimately ended in a 13-11 victory for the O’s. The game featured the Orioles scoring a run in the ninth inning to tie the game at eight apiece, then both teams scoring three runs in the 12th, and the Orioles finally untying the game for good in the 13th.

Chris Davis homered twice and both homers came in extras. His 12th-inning blast off of Blaine Hardy, a solo shot to the opposite field, untied the game to give the Orioles a 9-8 lead. In the 13th, he lofted a Francisco Rodriguez change-up to right field for a two-run home run to make it 13-11.

As MASN’s Roch Kubatko notes, citing STATS LLC, Davis and Mike Young are the only Orioles to homer twice in extra innings. Young accomplished the feat on May 28, 1987 against the Angels.

Davis finished 3-for-5 with the pair of homers as well as a double and two walks. He’s now hitting .252/.368/.445 with six home runs and 11 RBI in 144 plate appearances on the year.

