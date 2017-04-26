Chris Coghlan soars over Yadier Molina to score a wild run against the Cardinals



Chris Coghlan can fly.

He has learned the art of defying gravity and is ready to unleash it on an unsuspecting baseball world, or at the very least the St. Louis Cardinals.

That’s the only logical conclusion after the Toronto Blue Jays’ outfielder glided over catcher Yadier Molina in the seventh inning for the go-ahead run.

Chris Coghlan’s dive over Yadier Molina is an early candidate for Play of the Year. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) More

If you can figure out a way to take your eyes off that clip, check out this second angle that shows just how close he came to taking Molina’s head off before he remembered he wore his jet pack today.

CHRIS COGHLAN, ARE YOU KIDDING ME? pic.twitter.com/GAvlTdK18u — Ian Hunter (@BlueJayHunter) April 26, 2017





Ok, one more just for good measure.

"When you encounter obstacles in life, dive over them head first"

– Chris Coghlan (probably) pic.twitter.com/Z8FlJ2ZxkL — Ian Hunter (@BlueJayHunter) April 26, 2017





Not even the Cards could hate on this effort.

It makes sense that the Blue Jays' go-ahead run involved flying… pic.twitter.com/bglEQOnGZj — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) April 26, 2017





It’s not surprising Coghlan would go to such extremes to try scoring a run. The Blue Jays haven’t exactly had the best luck in doing so recently.

Toronto has scored eight total runs in its last three games. They won just one of those contests. And all the while Coghlan is working with a slash line of .167/.273/.167 with seven strikeouts in seven games.

Maybe that kind of trip around the bases will spark a hitting streak, but more than anything else it’s just a marvel of a play that brings to mind one of the greatest runs scored in the Internet era.



The truth is, until a player sticks the landing we have a ways to go before crowning a true plate-diving champion, but Coghlan’s effort has certainly raised the bar.

Unfortunately, that won’t stand up as the winning run for the Blue Jays. The Cardinals tied things up, 4-4, in the bottom of the eighth inning. In an April full of bad luck for Toronto, giving up a lead after disproving Issac Newton’s theories is pretty high up there.

