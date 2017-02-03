Chris Coghlan agrees to minor league deal with Phils

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Utilityman Chris Coghlan has agreed to a minor league contract with the Philadelphia Phillies and will report to big league spring training.

Coghlan hit .252 with one homer and 16 RBIs in 103 at-bats for the World Series champion Chicago Cubs last season and was 0 for 7 in the postseason. He began the year with Oakland and hit .146 with four homers and 14 RBIs in 158 at-bats for the A's.

The 31-year-old was the 2009 NL Rookie of the Year with the Marlins. He's a career .260 hitter with a .335 on-base percentage.

A left-handed hitter, Coghlan has a .303 average and .479 slugging percentage in 33 games at Citizens Bank Park. He started at first, second, third, left and right field last season.