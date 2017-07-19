Chris Christie gets booed by fans after catching foul ball at Mets game

Chris Christie, the New Jersey governor who finds himself getting lambasted frequently, caught a foul ball at Tuesday night’s New York Mets game. Like most things involving Chris Christie, it probably didn’t end the way he was hoping.

It was a pretty slick move for Christie, catching the ball on a quick hop from his seat near home plate.If you’re thinking that might have finally gotten Christie some props, the answer was … NOPE.

Once the Citi Field fans saw who caught the ball, the boos were swift and loud. Here’s a clip from the broadcast of the visiting St. Louis Cardinals, who would eventually beat the Mets 5-0:

Chris Christie caught a foul ball at Citi Field, then got heavily booed and dunked on by a dopey play-by-play guy pic.twitter.com/n2GpN0EEQd — Chase Woodruff (@dcwoodruff) July 19, 2017





Nope, no love for Christie there. He’s made himself a target for some people of New York and New Jersey, going back to the Bridgegate controversy and, more recently, when he closed a New Jersey beach only to be spotted hanging there himself.

The latter provided fodder for Cardinals play-by-play man Dan McLaughlin, who responded with this zinger:

“Nice to see him get from the beach here to the ballpark.”

Usually when a fan catches a foul ball, it’s cause for celebration. In Chris Christie’s case, it was a reason to get owned. Twice. To Christie’s credit, however, he gave the ball to a kid seated near him.

