Chris Ballard hired as Colts new general manager, and he has a challenge ahead

Chris Ballard was hired as the new GM of the Colts. (Getty Images)

Chris Ballard is respected in NFL circles, had a few interviews for general manager openings the past couple years, and finally will get his chance to run an NFL front office.

The Indianapolis Colts announced that Ballard, who was the Kansas City Chiefs’ director of football operations, is their new general manager. The Colts interviewed six candidates after firing Ryan Grigson, and decided on Ballard, who spent 12 years in the Chicago Bears’ scouting department before joining the Chiefs in 2013.

The Colts have the biggest piece in place as Ballard takes the job. They have a franchise quarterback in Andrew Luck. But the roster around Luck doesn’t have a lot of blue-chip talent, which is why Grigson was fired.

The Colts have finished 8-8 and out of the playoffs each of the past two seasons, after reaching the AFC championship game at the end of the 2014 season. Although the offense was productive with Luck, the defense slipped to 22nd in the NFL in points allowed and 30th in yards allowed. The offense has some holes too, including a long-standing issue on the offensive line.

Ballard will also have to work with head coach Chuck Pagano, who he has never worked with before. That can be challenging. That assumes Indianapolis won’t make a late change at head coach, and nothing can ever be ruled out with the unpredictable Colts.

Ballard has waited for this opportunity, and it’s not a bad one given the presence of Luck at quarterback. But there’s plenty of work for him to do.

