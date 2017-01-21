Childress, Hendrick, Martin, Parks and Parsons officially inducted in NASCAR Hall

Richard Childress was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Friday. (Getty)

The NASCAR Hall of Fame’s five newest members were inducted Friday night.

The hall welcomed team owner Richard Childress, team owner Rick Hendrick, driver Mark Martin, team owner Raymond Parks and driver and broadcaster Benny Parsons.

Childress, the team owner for six of Dale Earnhardt’s championships, has 105 wins as a team owner, though an RCR driver hasn’t won since 2013.

Hendrick’s drivers have won 245 races and 12 championships. Jimmie Johnson has seven, Jeff Gordon has won four and Terry Labonte won the 1996 title driving for Hendrick.

Parks was one of NASCAR’s first team owners and won two races with Red Byron driving in 1949.

Martin is considered by many to be the best driver to not win a title. He won 40 races and finished second in the standings five different times.

Parsons won the 1973 NASCAR Cup Series title and became a revered broadcaster after he retired from driving.

